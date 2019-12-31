Dyspareunia Market By Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2019 to 2027

Global Dyspareunia Market: Overview

The global dyspareunia market is expected to witness decent growth with the steady rise in the number of women suffering from the disease.

Dyspareunia refers to the medical condition where pain occurs during or after sexual intercourse. Although men can also develop this condition but it is usually found in women. Women with dyspareunia may experience pain in the labia, clitoris or vagina.

There are several causes of dyspareunia, some of which are treatable and some are not. Common causes comprise an allergic reaction to clothing, douches or spermicides, vaginal dryness, urinary tract infections, side effects of drugs such as antihistamines and tamoxifen (Nolvadex and other brands), sexually transmitted diseases, vaginal yeast infections, and so on.

Identify the Key Factors that will drive your Company’s Growth. Request a Brochure of this Report here

In its report on global dyspareunia market, Transparency Market Research offers a crystal clear view of the market. The study makes every attempt to cover all the critical growth strategies and market dynamics. It offers market insight and forecasts of the market and profiles leading companies that are operating in the global dyspareunia market.

Global Dyspareunia Market: Notable Developments

In terms of recent development, global dyspareunia market exhibits the following developments

AbbVie Inc., US-based biopharmaceutical company, reached an agreement to buy Allergan Plc for about 63 billion dollars in one of the biggest mergers of the healthcare industry. The two drug makers merge with the objective to create a combination that would deliver new sources of growth that they have grappled to find on their own. Big deals in the pharmaceutical sector normally indicate perennial challenges of competition, research and development, and growth.

In 2018, TherapeuticsMD announced it has received approval of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for estradiol vaginal inserts (Imvexxy), which is designed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia. According to TherapeuticsMD, these inserts are the only products in their therapeutic class to offer 4 mcg and 10 mcg doses, the 4 mcg is the lowest available approved dose of vaginal estradiol. The estradiol vaginal inserts are used in the treatment of vaginal pain related to sexual activity, which is a symptom of vaginal atrophy (VVA) and vulvar, due to menopause.

TherapeuticsMD Inc, Allergan Plc., Laboratories Vivacy SAS, GTO Pharmaceutical LLC, Hormos Medical Oy, Danderyds Sjukhus AB, and EndoCeutics Inc are some of the renowned names that adorn the global dyspareunia market.

Expanding Operations in Future? To get the perfect launch ask for a Custom Report here

Global Dyspareunia Market: Key Trends

The global dyspareunia market is likely to be driven by the following factors:

Menopausal Women Suffering from Dyspareunias Drives Market Growth

Women with dyspareunia may experience superficial pain at the very entrance of the vagina, or deeper pain at the time of penetration or thrusting of the penis. Some women might also witness acute tightening of the vaginal muscles during penetration, a condition that is called vaginismus. Pain can range from severe to moderate. Reasons associated with dyspareunia could be physical or psychological, and they could also be related to menopause. Mostly menopausal women who suffer from dyspareunia drive the global dyspareunia market.

Global Dyspareunia Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, the global dyspareunia market is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. As per World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of dyspareunia in the United States is around 10% to 20%, with the leading causes varying by age group. Painful sex or dyspareunia reported by 7.5% of women in Britain. The disease is linked to poorer sexual, physical, relational and mental health.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets