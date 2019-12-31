Elderberry Extract Market – Overview, Development by Companies and Comparative Analysis by 2025

Elderberry, a large shrub or small tree is a plant of genus Sambucus. Elderberry bush or elderberry extract serves in wine, jam and syrup among other medicinal and culinary purposes. Elderberry juice is the natural food colorant which contain flavonoid, cyanidin. Elderberry is indigenous to Europe but now majorly cultivated in North America region. The flowers and berries of fully grown tree are utilized for medicine production. Elderberry extract is being used as natural wound healer, pain killer, water retention, and congestion. Elderberry contain flavonoids which gives the color to the food and also works as antioxidant. Preference of natural medicines over synthetic ones gives the stimulation to the market of Elderberry extract.

Elderberry Extract Market Segmentation

Global Elderberry extract market is segmented on the basis of application, type, form, distribution channel.

Elderberry extract market is segmented on the basis of the application which includes; Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage. Elderberry extract is majorly used for medicines for cold, flue, immunity and digestion etc. Elderberry extract is also used for providing nutrient to the body. Elderberry extract is utilized in food and beverage industry also, used in production of jam, wine, syrup, and jellies etc. Elderberry extract is also used food colorant.

Elderberry extract market is segmented on the basis of type that include; Natural elderberry extract and Organic elderberry extract.

Elderberry extract market is segmented on the basis of form which include; Solid form (Tea, pills, and capsules etc.), Liquid form (Wine, juice, ointment, sprays etc.) and Paste form (Astringent, Jam, and Jelly).

Elderberry extract market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes: Hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and Online retailing

Elderberry extract market is anticipated to register comparatively higher value share from Supermarket/hypermarket than other channels during the forecast period. Online sells are expected to register relatively more growth in Elderberry extract market over the forecast period. Rising consumer towards online purchasing of products is anticipated to support the growth of Elderberry extract market over the forecast period.

Elderberry Extract Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global elderberry extract market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Although Elderberry is a native of Europe and Middle East and Africa region but now it is majorly used and cultivated in North America and Asia Pacific mainly in Australia and Latin America.

Elderberry Extract Market: Driver

Elderberry extract possesses high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and uses in different food products. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for antifungal, antibacterial, cardiovascular disease medicines. Presence of antioxidant flavonoids elevate the market of elderberry extract. Elderberry extract is also used as food colorant which is preferably used because this is natural so not chemically synthesized. Various properties of Elderberry extract as the natural medicine for the digestive system, weight management, immune system booster, cancer treatment and blood pressure helper etc. are factors driving market demand for Elderberry extract. Elderberry extract also increases the blood circulation in the diabetic patient. It also stimulates the blood coagulation for healing the wound. Elderberry extract also cures the scars. Preference of natural medicinal product over chemical product are the major driver Elderberry extract market. Elderberry extract is preferred for its cell reinforcement action, to lower cholesterol, to enhance vision, to support the safe framework, to enhance heart wellbeing and for colds, influenza, bacterial and viral contaminations and tonsillitis.

Elderberry Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the key players operating in elderberry extract market include: Pharmacare US Inc., Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Gaia Herbs, Pukka Herbs, NutraMarks, Inc., General Nutrition Centers, INC. and others.

