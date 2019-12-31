Embedded Automation Computers Market Research Analysis, Trends, Share, Forecast by 2027

Embedded Automation Computers Market- Introduction

An embedded automation computer is a specially designed system based on microprocessors. An embedded automation computer is used to execute a specific industry function in a major industrial processing system and production line. Embedded automation computers are a combination of software and hardware to achieve a unique industrial task and withstand different working conditions.

An embedded automation computers can run at maximum efficiency, with low resources, and in harsh working conditions, which is not possible with consumer grade computers

It is a cost effective way of accessing information or data to improve and optimize the automation operations. Embedded automation computers are used by different production companies to perform the automation process on various machines.

Architecture of embedded automation computers are also compatible and integrated with Linux or Windows based software that is capable of managing and controlling more complex industrial tasks through the program

Embedded automation computers are highly reliable and power efficient for defense, office automation, BFSI, manufacturing, and automobile sectors to perform multiple operations on automation systems

Key Drivers of the Embedded Automation Computers Market

Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions or automation solutions to improve operation speed in manufacturing plants is expected to drive the embedded automation computers market. Embedded automation computers are cost-effective solutions for transportation and automobile sectors. Embedded automation computers are available in small sizes and are highly efficient to automate the processes and increase the production speed, which in turn is estimated to fuel their market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for automation systems in automobile and manufacturing industry is expected to create revenue opportunities for embedded automation computer manufacturers.

Limited hardware life span and issues with memory capacity expected to hinder the market

An embedded automation computers is specially designed for automation processes. It is made up of lightweight material which has a limited lifespan. These systems have specific memory storage capacity to execute the processes. The limitations in product life and memory capacity is expected to hinder their market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers and solution providers are expected to offer technologically advanced solutions to increase the adoption of embedded systems in multiple industrial processes.

North America to hold major share of the global embedded automation computers market

North America is expected to hold prominent share of the embedded automation computers market due to the growing adoption of automation systems on production lines to improve the process and efficiency of plants.

The use of embedded automation computers is expected to increase in telecom, manufacturing, and automobile companies in North America, to increase the performance of telecom consumer products. The companies are adopting integration process for IoT technology with enterprise equipment to reduce the human interaction in processes. Increasing adoption of automation is estimated to boost the demand for embedded automation computers during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the rapidly expanding market for embedded automation computers between 2019 and 2027 due to increasing demand for IoT technology and automation systems to increase the efficiency of manufacturing plants. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market is also due to government initiatives to popularize automation processes in Asian countries.

Key players of the market are expected to increase investment in embedded automation computers to differentiate their offerings and to maintain their dominance and position in the market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Embedded Automation Computers Market

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd. is a global provider of industrial embedded solutions and automation solutions. The company provides designing and manufacturing services to the medical, gaming, retail, and transportation sector. It offers solutions in energy & environment, embedded modules, and industrial equipment manufacturing. The company operates its business through different business segments such as embedded computing, industrial automation, intelligent connectivity, intelligent logistics, and intelligent retail solutions.

