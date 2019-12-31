Energy Storage Battery Market Precise Outlook 2019-2025 :BYD, Kokam, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, NGK, NEC

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Energy Storage Battery including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Energy Storage Battery investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global energy storage battery market size was valued at USD 4,385.50 million in 2018. The global energy storage battery market is growing, due to the rising investments in renewable sector and proposed energy storage capacities across the world. In addition, the adoption of electric or hybrid vehicles in developed and developing economies is increasing at a high growth rate that can push the market over the next few years.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Energy Storage Battery Market: BYD, Kokam, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, NGK, NEC, MHI, Saft.

This report segments the global Energy Storage Battery market on the basis of Types are :

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Energy Storage Battery market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Utility Scale

Energy storage battery systems are especially used to store the energy generated by power plants, particularly renewable power plants in order to ensure smooth flow of electricity despite fluctuations in power generation. Electrochemical energy storage solutions have been in use in different verticals for several years such as in utility, residential, and non-residential solutions.

Energy storage battery engrosses the largest share in the market due to its property of rechargeable battery and can store energy from the electric grid or solar arrays and provide that energy to a home or business area in the form of electricity. Energy storage battery consists of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) for energy storage systems which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market over the next few years.

Furthermore, the demand for electricity supply is increasing due to population rise, rapid urbanization and economic development. The development of power grids for uninterrupted supply of electricity is likely to improve economies by boosting production output in various industries. The expanding electricity grids is likely to comprise of renewable energy which has become cost-effective.

These factors are expected to drive the demand for energy storage batteries over the next few years. However, the requirement of high capital investment for deployment and lacking standards in order to ensure safe installation, and usage of battery energy storage systems might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Lithium Ion batteries are widely adopted over other energy storage batteries due to its penetration across the automotive and consumer electronics sector. Over the next few years, the usage of lithium ion batteries is set to significantly increase due to its installation in all types of electric vehicles. Division of the global energy storage battery market into five major continents shows that North America is at the leading position with the highest CAGR in 2018 making up 64.3% of the total market share. The penetration of Energy storage battery in this region is moving towards its peak, thereby, implying maturity with more scope for growth.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

