Financial and Economic Research of Insulated Cups Market | 2019-2020 Edition

Insulated Cups Market: Overview

Insulated cups, or double-walled cups, are general cups that has outer and inner walls to maintain temperatures of drinkables. The inner wall of insulated cups is generally made up of stainless steel whereas the outer wall can be made up of plastic, stainless steel or any other types of materials that have been used for surfacing since last few years. Sometimes, glass, ceramics or plastics can be used as interiors for insulated cups.

Apart from these materials, various other materials are used for the manufacturing of insulated cups including styrofoam, paper, and acrylic. These alternatives are predominantly suitable for those with a sharp palate who do not like the taste when drinking from metal, especially with some kinds of beverages. Insulated cups are gaining ground gradually with the increasing food service restaurants and cafés.

Insulated Cups Market: Dynamics

The insulated cups market is gaining traction with the changing consumption habits of consumers. Insulated cups keep beverages and other drinks cold or hot for a long time without sweating on the outside surface of the cups. But seeping of beverage depends on the material used for the manufacturing of insulated cups. These insulated cups have a thick wall so as they are capable of keeping beverages at a constant temperature. These factors are expected to drive the global insulated cups market during the forecast period. Today, cafés and restaurants generally employ insulated cups due to the rising preference for on-the-go drinks.

Insulated cups can also offer exceptional printability which helps in brand recognition at the point of sale. These factors are supposed to fuel the global insulated cups market during the forecast period. The insulated cups are available in different sizes and can be customized as per the need. Insulated cups are available with suitable lidding options to provide secure closure to make them leak-proof. Also, the insulated cups can be made up of paper (double-wall) which make them more environment-friendly compared to its polymer counterparts. Insulated cups are convenient and suitable to use during traveling. These factors are supposed to fuel the demand for the global insulated cups market during the forecast period. The availability of alternatives such as tumblers and bottles can hamper the growth prospects of the global insulated cups market during the next decade.

Request PDF Sample for More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59421

Insulated Cups Market: Segmentation

Globally, the insulated cups market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global insulated cups market has been segmented as:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Paper

Ceramic

Glass

On the basis of capacity, the global insulated cups market has been segmented as:

Less than 5 oz.

5 oz. to 10 oz.

10 oz. to 15 oz.

15 oz & above

On the basis of end use, the global insulated cups market has been segmented as:

Food Services

Household

Institutional

Others

Regional Outlook

Canada and the U.S. have some of the world’s largest foodservice outlets in the world. These service outlets are expanding globally year on year. North America region is supposed to witness a lucrative demand for the insulated cups during the next decade. Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of people in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and other Asian countries is expected to be the key driver for the growth of insulated cups market during the next decade. The trend of cafés in countries such as the U.K., Germany, France and various other parts of Europe, the demand for insulated cups will go on increasing. Similar trends are observed in the various parts of MEA, Latin America and other parts of the world. The demand for the global insulated cups market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Insulated Cups Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global insulated cups market are:

Dart Container Corporation

Tervis Tumbler Company

KingStar Industries Co., Ltd

Klean Kanteen

Thomas Scientific

Unicup

Berry Global, Inc.

Pure Drinkware

Huhtamäki Oyj

Trudeau Corporation

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets