Food Emulsifier Market Driven by Changing Food Consumption Patterns to Reach US$4.3 bn by 2021

The global food emulsifier market is prognosticated to witness a modest growth in the forthcoming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market’s competitive landscape currently features moderate fragmentation with an expanding pool of local, regional, and global players. The vendors in the global industry are anticipated to compete in order to widen the horizons of their product portfolio, adding novel products such as additive-free emulsifiers. Players are further prognosticated to enhance their production quality and capacities in order to cater to the requirement of the consumers. A number of companies are seen adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions, along with improving their distribution channels, in order to expand their geographical presence. Vendors are incr4easingly adopting the sustainable components in their product. For instance, Kerry sources raw material from suppliers that focus on sustainability, while providing the largest selection non-GMO and non-PHO emulsifiers across the globe.

Leading vendors in the global food emulsifier market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Associated British Foods Plc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Givaudan SA, and Archer-Daniels-Midlands Company, among others.

According to predictions by TMR analysts, the global food emulsifiers market is expected to expand at a moderate 4.0% CAGR over the forecast period of 2014 to 2021. Evaluated to be at US$3.2 bn in 2014, the market is predicted to reach US$4.3 bn by the end of the forecast period. Among the different applications, the segment of convenience food held as significant share in the past, and the trend is expected to continue over the forthcoming years, on account of the swiftly changing and busy lifestyles and eating habits. Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as a promising regional market, ascribed to the burgeoning demand from emerging countries such as China, India and Japan.

Bakery and Confectionary Products to Rule the Roost

The inactive lifestyles has raised the interest for accommodation and packaged food products, bringing about the raising obesity levels all around. This thus has brought about changing consumer demand for fast-food, driving the food processors to fuse the utilization of emulsifiers in theirs to lessen the calories and fat substance. The market is foreseen to develop generously as the food and beverages industry is quickly developing in both developed and emerging districts; and the interest for packaged food is likewise expanding. The widely utilization of food emulsifiers in confectionary and bread kitchen products is one of the main considerations driving the market all inclusive.

Progressively busy lifestyles of buyers in both developed and emerging nations combined with rising customer spending packed food is one of the key elements supporting their utilization. This, thusly, is foreseen to use the utilization of emulsifiers in the forthcoming years.

Utilization of Organic, Gluten Free Components to Emerge as Key Market Trend

The interest for novel, innovative baked products, particularly those that are without gluten and display longer timeframe of usability, is one of the significant trends driving the development of confectionary products. Moreover, rising buyer necessities for nutritious and bakery products is another important facet of this industry. These situations are probably going to upsurge the utilization of characteristic components, including emulsifiers, in the following couple of years. New preparing methods being utilized for product advancement has likewise helped in the development of the worldwide food emulsifier market.

Utilization of these emulsifying agents is probably going to increment in the oncoming years, inferable from their broad utilization for the creation of snacks, sauces, cream-based mixed beverages, and dietary products. This product is rendered safe by the U.S. FDA and the interest for the same is expected to increment at a high rate over the coming years.

