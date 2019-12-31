Freelance Management Systems (FMS) Market – Global Industry to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2025

Freelance Management Systems (FMS) provide a centralized repository for hiring, project, and payroll management for businesses employing freelancers, contractors, or independent consultants. Freelance management systems oversee the entire freelancer relationship by finding a freelancer to measuring their performance. This software provides effective freelancer screening and hiring features, onboarding solutions, work collaboration management tools, and organizes freelancer payments, expenses, and contracts.
In 2018, the global Freelance Management Systems (FMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freelance Management Systems (FMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freelance Management Systems (FMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Spera
Upwork
Shortlist
Contently
Skyword
Bonsai
Kalo
Freelancer
Thrive Solo
Pipefy
WorkMarket (ADP)
Guru
OnForce
CrowdSource
TaskRabbit
PeoplePerHour
Fiverr
Expert360
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freelance Management Systems (FMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freelance Management Systems (FMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
