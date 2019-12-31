Freelance Management Systems (FMS) Market – Global Industry to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2025



Freelance Management Systems (FMS) provide a centralized repository for hiring, project, and payroll management for businesses employing freelancers, contractors, or independent consultants. Freelance management systems oversee the entire freelancer relationship by finding a freelancer to measuring their performance. This software provides effective freelancer screening and hiring features, onboarding solutions, work collaboration management tools, and organizes freelancer payments, expenses, and contracts.

In 2018, the global Freelance Management Systems (FMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Spera

Upwork

Shortlist

Contently

Skyword

Bonsai

Kalo

Freelancer

Thrive Solo

Pipefy

WorkMarket (ADP)

Guru

OnForce

CrowdSource

TaskRabbit

PeoplePerHour

Fiverr

Expert360

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freelance Management Systems (FMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freelance Management Systems (FMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

