Fresh Pet Food Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The fresh pet food market in US is expected to post a CAGR of over 24% during the period 2019-2025. Fresh pet foods comprise raw or refrigerated foods, including fresh vegetables, fruit components. supplements and meats as well as bones. The shelf life of fresh pet foods is lesser than that of processed pet foods. This fresh pet food market in US analysis considers sales from dog food, cat food, and other segments.

Top Companies in the Global Fresh Pet Food Market: Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmers Dog Inc., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC Others

Market Segmentation by Types:

Cat

Dog

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Pet specialty stores and vet clinics

Convenience stores

Others Top of Form

Research Methodology:

Currently, pet owners prefer pet foods that comprise high-quality ingredients owing to their health benefits. Human-grade pet foods include high-quality ingredients, which are mostly considered fresh. Human-grade pet foods enable better digestion, as they do not contain additives and help to build a strong immunity in pets. The increasing level of humanization of pets may also fuel the adoption of human-grade pet foods among pet owners. Furthermore, many vendors in the market are focusing on offering human-grade fresh pet foods. For instance, JustFoodForDogs offers fresh, human-grade pet foods. The fresh pet foods offered by the company comprise USDA-certified (for human consumption) ingredients. Thus, the increasing adoption of human-grade pet foods is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

“Pet food products with fresh ingredients and a limited amount of processing are gaining popularity among pet owners in the US. Fresh pet food retailers and fresh pet food vendors are trying to develop new strategies to further increase sales by providing added benefits to customers through cost-saving options. Such discounts that will allow customers to get fresh pet food at reduced costs, are expected to fuel the sales of fresh pet foods in the US,”

Pet owners prefer pet foods that comprise high-quality ingredients owing to their health benefits. Human-grade pet foods include high-quality ingredients, which are mostly considered fresh. Human-grade pet foods enable better digestion. contain no additives. and offer strong immunity to pets. Treating pets like family is popular among the pet owners in the US. Such pet owners prefer human-grade pet foods. The increasing level of humanization of pets may also fuel the adoption of human-grade pet foods among pet owners. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Moreover, this report has all the informative necessary details like the economic techniques, product provide and demand, applications, future forecast, and growth and development factors mentioned. The geographical and Fresh Pet Food industrial dominance is predicted to assist the market carve out a reputation for itself on a world scale. This report points mainly top-down approach to focus key dimensions of the market CAGR, top players, cost organization, manufacturing ability, and commercial analysis.

