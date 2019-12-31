Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market – Current Trends, Scope, Forecast 2027

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Introduction

Friction stir welding (FSW) is a solid-state joining procedure. This process is used for joining two confronting work pieces, without melting the work piece material.

Friction generates heat between the rotating device and the work piece material and it creates a softened area near the FSW tool. Then, it mechanically intermixes the two metal work pieces.

Friction stir welding equipment are primarily used on created or expelled aluminum and especially for structures that need extremely high welding quality

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of friction stir welding equipment in the industrial sector has augmented the friction stir welding equipment market

The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of friction stir welding equipment. With the increasing demand for vehicles across the world, the automotive industry is extensively adopting friction stir welding equipment for use in the aluminum welding process. This process imparts improved mechanical features to the end-product such as improved process strength, obstruction to rigidity and weariness.

Friction stir welding equipment offer several other advantages such as low impact on the environment, operating cost advantages, and limited impact on health. This drives the use of friction stir welding equipment in various joining and material-processing applications.

However, lack of skilled and qualified workforce and improper training of users are expected to hamper the global friction stir welding equipment market in the next few years

Growth of downstream industries and uncertainties in the global economy are expected to limit the consumption of friction stir welding equipment in the near future, thereby hampering the global market in the next few years

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global friction stir welding equipment market can be divided into desktop equipment, gantry equipment, and others

Based on end-user, the global friction stir welding equipment market can be segmented into automotive, railways, aerospace, shipbuilding, and others

The automotive segment accounted for a major share of the global friction stir welding equipment market in 2018, due to widespread use of aluminum welding machines in the industry. The segment is anticipated to gain higher market share and maintain its leading position in the global friction stir welding equipment market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global Market for Friction Stir Welding Equipment

In terms of region, the global friction stir welding equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global market for friction stir welding equipment from 2019 to 2027, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Intense competition among vendors, rising demand from the electronics sector, and launch of new products in North America are some of the key factors likely to drive the friction stir welding equipment market in the region in the next few years.

Europe accounted for a considerable share of the global friction stir welding equipment market in 2018, due to advancements in technology in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global friction stir welding equipment market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Colfax Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Beijing FSW Technology Co, Ltd

KUKA Systems GmbH

The ESAB Group, Inc.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Schlumberger Limited

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets