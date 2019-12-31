GIS in Transportation Market demand and future scope with top Key players – Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ESRI, Hexagon

“Market Synopsis :-

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The ability of GIS systems to gather, organize, display, and analyze information has made it a necessary tool for the transportation industry. The primary use of GIS in the transportation industry is for traffic management through real-time traffic data based on location and in the construction of new road networks based on traffic requirements. It is aided by techniques such as transport telematics and intelligent transportation systems for solving traffic issues. GIS helps traffic monitoring agencies to map factors like width and structure of the road and ongoing construction works and subsequently manage the traffic. With the growing need for road and rail construction in the transportation sector, the market for GIS will witness massive growth during the forecast period.

APAC dominated the GIS market in the transportation industry and accounted for the largest market share in 2015. The rapid development of urban infrastructure in countries like India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of this market. With increasing instances of urbanization and growing vehicle population, the need for more highways and effective road networks will increase. GIS is extensively used for planning and designing road networks in several APAC nations.

The study on the GIS in Transportation Market attempts to provide significant and detailed insights into the current market scenario and the emerging growth prospects. The report on GIS in Transportation Market also emphasizes on market players as well as the new entrants in the market landscape. The expansive research will help the well-established as well as the emerging players to set up their business strategies and achieve their short-term and long-term goals. The report also adds significant details of the evaluation of the scope of the regions and where the key participants should head to find potential growth opportunities in the future.

The report also presents a thorough qualitative and quantitative data pertaining to the projected impact of these factors on market’s future growth prospects. With the inclusive market data concerning the key elements and segments of the global GIS in Transportation market that can influence the growth prospects of the market, the report makes for a highly informative document.

The GIS in Transportation Market report displays the production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, market share, CAGR, and market impacting variables of the GIS in Transportation industry and forecast to 2025, from 2019.

The research study is based on a combination of primary as well as secondary research. It throws light on the key factors responsible for driving and restricting market growth. Furthermore, the recent mergers and acquisition by leading players in the market have been discussed at length. Moreover, the historical information and present growth of the market have been provided in the scope of the research report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the market have also been included in the study.

Global GIS in Transportation market competition by top manufacturers/players: Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ESRI, Hexagon, MDA, Pitney Bowes, .

Global GIS in Transportation Market Segmented by Types: Software, Services, Data, .

Applications analyzed in this report are: – Road, Rail, Others, .

The Goal Of The Report: The main goal of this research study is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

