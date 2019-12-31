Glass Packaging Market Global Demand and Trend 2019-2025:Ardagh Glass Group, Veralia, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, Vetropack,

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Glass Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Glass Packaging investments from 2019 till 2025.

The Global glass packaging market was valued at 92,078.1 USD Million in 2018. Glass containers are impervious to gases, moisture and microorganism. Rising demand of glass packaging material in alcoholic beverages, is boosting the overall global glass packaging market. Raw material is easily available in market for the preparation of glass. Glass is amorphous, brittle, transparent, and hard in nature. The composition of glass contains soda ash, cullet, sand and lime stone.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Glass Packaging Market: Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Glass Group, Veralia, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass, Pochet Group, Zignago Vetro, Heinz GLass, VERESCENCE, Stolzle Glas Group, Piramal Glass, HNGIL, Vitro Packaging,, Nihon Yamamura, Allied Glass, Bormioli Luigi, Vetrobalsamo, Ramon Clemente, Vetrerie Riunite.

This report segments the global Glass Packaging market on the basis of Types are :

Standard glass quality

Premium glass quality

Super premium glass quality

On the basis of Application, the Global Glass Packaging market is segmented into:

Beverage Packagin

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

The preparation of glass is divided into four steps, such as melting, sharping, annealing, and finishing. Glass packaging is widely used for food packaging that is granted safe status by different FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorities worldwide. Containers for food packaging are available in different shape and size such as bottles, vessels, and jars. These are most preferable option for the variety of food and non-food products. Glass packaging is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, alcoholic beverages, and cosmetics, among others. In all the above mentioned industries, alcoholic beverage industry is dominating industry for the global glass packaging market. In pharmaceutical industry, various lab and storage containers are used which are made up of various type of glasses. Pharma industry is fastest growing segment for global glass packaging market.

Glass is recyclable material in comparison to plastic, but plastic has covered almost 50% of market in global packaging industry. Hence. This is the biggest hurdle faced by global glass packaging market. However, in case of recyclability glass is mostly preferable choice, it can be recycled again into containers. According to the All India Glass Manufacturer’s Federation, every ton of glass recycled saves 1200 kilogram of virgin raw material, 322 KwH of energy, and 246 kilogram of carbon dioxide.

Throughout the world, Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market. In 2018, global glass packaging market revenue was 58,502.4 USD Million for Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region, India and China are bolstering the glass packaging industry, because of developing economy and rising demand for safer packaging option in comparison to plastic. Furthermore, Europe is the fastest growing region in global glass packaging market.

Influence of the Glass Packaging market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Glass Packaging market.

-Glass Packaging market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Glass Packaging market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Glass Packaging market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Glass Packaging market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Glass Packaging market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Glass Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

