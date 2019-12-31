Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market: 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

This report also helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading industry players. All the terminologies of the Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Industry are enclosed in the report. This report examines various facts and figures to grow the Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market revenue.”

The global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market.

Leading players of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) including:

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

General Industrial Sewing Machine

Special Industrial Sewing Machine

Decorative Industrial Sewing Machine

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Apparel

Shoes

Bags

Cars

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Overview

1.1 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Definition

1.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market by Type

3.1.1 General Industrial Sewing Machine

3.1.2 Special Industrial Sewing Machine

3.1.3 Decorative Industrial Sewing Machine

3.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market by Application

4.1.1 Apparel

4.1.2 Shoes

4.1.3 Bags

4.1.4 Cars

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Players

7.1 Brother

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Feiyue

7.3 Juki Corporation

7.4 Jack

7.5 ZOJE

7.6 Shang Gong Group

7.7 Singer

7.8 Toyota

7.9 Gemsy

7.10 Jaguar

7.11 Typical

7.12 Viking

7.13 Sunstar

7.14 Maqi

7.15 MAX

7.16 Janome

7.17 Bernina

7.18 Pegasus

7.19 Baby Lock

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

8.2 Upstream of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) (2019-2028)

9.1 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2019-2028)

9.2 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2019-2028)

9.3 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2019-2028)

9.4 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2019-2028)

9.5 Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

