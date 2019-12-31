Graphite Electrodes Market Global Outlook 2019-2025 :Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL)

The global graphite electrodes market has shown an exceptional growth in the recent times. EAF based steel production using graphite electrode has high growth rate due to the environment friendly technology. Ultra high power graphite electrode are used for steel production due to its withstanding strength, high temperature resistance, electrical conductivity and quality. The rising demand of graphite electrode in oil & gas, construction, electronics and aviation industry which are having substantial growth, the market for graphite electrodes will also bolster in the future.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Graphite Electrodes Market: Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon.

This report segments the global Graphite Electrodes market on the basis of Types are :

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

On the basis of Application, the Global Graphite Electrodes market is segmented into:

Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

Rising population and rapid urbanization has led the demand for steel production due to infrastructural development and rampant use of automotive sector which in turn increase the demand of graphite electrode market. Focus of governments across the world to provide eco-friendly technology like EAF method of steel production are the key factors driving the global graphite electrodes. Graphite electrodes are also used in ladle furnace (LF) for steel production, smelting processes, and silicon metal production. These industries keep on developing and anticipates the demand for graphite electrodes in future.

The graphite electrodes market is hampered due to fluctuating price of volatile material like soaring prices of needle coke and also existence of various types of strict regulations. Rising production of steel through electric arc furnace technology and rising availability of steel scrap in China are the anticipated opportunity for the market in future

The report has 150 tables and figures

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05311274601/global-graphite-electrodes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=nevadagreentimes&Mode=24

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

