HDPE Pipes Market Global Outlook 2019-2025 :JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the HDPE Pipes including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HDPE Pipes investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global HDPE pipes market size was valued at USD 14,356.5 million in 2018. The global HDPE pipes market is growing, due to the increase in irrigation activities in agriculture sector and large scale utility in transportation of gas, oil, water and other substances across the world. In addition, HDPE pipes resistance to corrosion, provides durability and longevity with easier installation are factors that can push the market over the next few years.

Top Companies in the Global HDPE Pipes Market: JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries, National Pipe & Plastics, Kubota ChemiX, FLO-TEK, Olayan Group, Pexmart, Godavari Polymers, LESSO, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Junxing Pipe, Ginde Pipe, Chinaust Group, Bosoar Pipe, Newchoice Pipe, Shandong Shenbon Plastics, Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology, ERA, Qingdao Yutong Pipeline, Goody, HongYue Plastic Group, Especially Nick Tube, ARON New Materials, Zhejiang Weixing.

High-density polyethylene is a thermoplastic polymer derived from the monomer of ethylene known for its high strength and density ratio, and is the mostly used out of LDPE (Low-density polyethylene), HDPE (High-density polyethylene), and LLDPE (Linear low-density polyethylene) polyethylene resins. HDPE pipes are used in other areas such as agriculture, sewage system, mining, building, construction, water, oil, gas supply and others. HDPE pipes engrosses the largest share in the market due to its high demand, low cost of manufacturing, and sturdy properties. HDPE pipes are tested for use in low-to-moderate-to-high temperatures and pressures, owing to use as alternative to steel.

global HDPE Pipes market on the basis of Types are :

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global HDPE Pipes market:

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

Furthermore, the demand for water globally is increasing predominantly due to changes in consumption of water pattern, population rise, rapid urbanization and economic development which directly impact the demand for HDPE pipes. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuations in prices of crude oil is expected to restraint the market growth. The continuous innovations in the HDPE resins has improved the physical characteristics such as increased durability, augmented pressure rating, longer design life, and improved hydraulic capacity for plastic piping systems.

HDPE pipes are widely adopted over other PE pipes due to presence of different grades of HDPE pipes resins including PE32, PE40, PE63, and PE 125 among others. Division of the global market into five major continents shows that Asia Pacific is at the leading position with the highest CAGR in 2018 making up 42.9% of the total market share. The penetration of HDPE pipes in the region is moving towards its peak, thereby, implying maturity with more scope for growth.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global HDPE Pipes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

