Hydrotherapy Treadmills Market Key Insight 2027

Hydrotherapy (means water-based exercise/therapy) treadmills are fitness equipment that helps to improve strength and muscular fortitude (endurance), range of motion, and enable cardiovascular fitness. The device allows people and pets to stimulate walking and running. Additionally, hydrotherapy treadmills are used for post-surgical patients and other patients who suffer from muscle atrophy.

Hydrotherapy Treadmills Market – Competitive Landscape

Hydro Physio

Incorporated in 2005, Hydro Physio has its headquarters in Broseley, the U.K. The company is a leading manufacturer of aquatic therapy treadmills available in a variety of ranges such as focus aquatic treadmill, lifestyle aquatic treadmill, and pro-trainer aquatic treadmill. Other products of the company include wellbeing pools (wellbeing solo, wellbeing duo+penta, and wellbeing novo), and pool treadmills (fusion free standing pool treadmill, fusion movable floor pool treadmill, and fusion integrated treadmill). The company has more than 10 years of experience in the market.

H2O For Fitness

Incorporated in 2010, H2O For Fitness is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the U.S. The company offers hydrotherapy fitness equipment at a reasonable price. It specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing normal treadmills, underwater treadmills for dogs, underwater treadmills for humans, and rehabilitation and water therapy. The company sells its products under two brands: Oasis – also known as canine underwater treadmill, and Mirage – human underwater treadmill.

DWS

DWS is based in Droitwich, the U.K. and has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and designing devices for the hydrotherapy industry for both humans and veterinary needs. The company offers underwater treadmills to strengthen the muscles, increase body flexibility, and to reduce joint stiffness.

SwimEx

Incorporated in 1986, SwimEx is based in Fall River, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company offers aquatic fitness products and water therapy spas. The company sells its products to physical therapy clinics, hospitals, major athletic training rooms for sports teams, health clubs, and individual residences. In 2012, SwimEx launched hot and cold plunge tanks intended to create the ultimate recovery for athletes. The company specializes in SwimEx swim spas, therapy pools, and hot and cold plunge tanks.

Aqquatix

Incorporated in 2004, Aqquatix, is based in Miami, Florida, the U.S. The company provides innovative swimming pool exercise equipment and aquatic fitness equipment to customers. Some of the major equipment offered by the company includes aqua pro bike, aqua active bike, aqua fit bike, aqua pro treadmill, and magic aqua ball. The company sells its product in 73 countries.

Major companies active in the global hydrotherapy treadmills market includes Hydrowox, Dynamika, Hydro Physio, PHYSIO-TECH, Aqquatix, Poolstar, SwimEx, H2O For Fitness, Hydrorider, Waterflex, Biotech, EWAC Medical, Tudor Treadmills, and DWS. The global hydrotherapy treadmills market is moderate and manufacturers have used various strategies such as introduction of new products, business expansion, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their footprints in the market.

Hydrotherapy Treadmills Market – Dynamics

Growing Health Awareness Drives the Market

The hydrotherapy treadmills market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years, as it provides substantial benefits. Hydrotherapy treadmills keeps a person active, improves the immune system and cardiovascular health, balances and manages stress, and promotes neurological retraining. All these factors motivate consumers to buy the product to hasten health recovery.

