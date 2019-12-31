Identity Theft Protection Services Market Global Demand and Research Outlook 2019-2025 |Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, FICO, Affinion, LexisNexis, Intersections, CSID, AllClear ID

Identity theft is the deliberate use of someone else’s identity or hacking information such as credentials, education qualification, relationship, financial detail, photographs, identity and other sensitive information to commit fraud or other crimes. Identity theft through data breach can occur at an organization level, where large amounts of sensitive personal information are stored or, it can occur at an individual level who are tricked to share their own or others sensitive data. Identity theft protection services have been in use in different verticals for protecting valuable information from fraudulent acts. Identity theft protection services engrosses the largest share in the market attributed towards the increasing digital payments, e-commerce transactions, and social media interaction across the globe along with associated fraudulent activities. Identity theft protection services consists of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) powered identity theft protection with IBM Watson.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market: LifeLock (Symantec), Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, FICO, Affinion, LexisNexis, Intersections, CSID, AllClear ID.

This report segments the global Identity Theft Protection Services market on the basis of Types are :

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud

Bank Fraud

On the basis of Application, the Global Identity Theft Protection Services market is segmented into:

Consumer

Enterprise

Furthermore, as the population is increasing with rapid urbanization leads to intensive use of smart phones with internet, which gives opportunities to online fraudsters to misuse the information and thus, drives the demand for identity theft protection services in the coming years. Other factors that are expected to boost the market demand for identity theft protection services are creating awareness among individuals and at business level, growing use of internet of things such as every device which are being used are connected to each other, and use of digital applications for payments and shopping purposes. However, identity theft protection service provider does not ensure consumer data from breaches and lack of awareness among the victims of identity theft are the restraints for this market.

Credit card fraud is increasing due to increasing dependence on internet-based financial transactions because of the factors such as convenience and speed. Division of the global identity theft protection services market into five major continents shows that North America is at the leading position with the highest CAGR in 2018 making up 70.34% of the total market share. The penetration of identity theft protection services in this region is moving towards its peak, thereby, implying maturity with more scope for growth

Influence of the Identity Theft Protection Services market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Identity Theft Protection Services market.

– Identity Theft Protection Services market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Identity Theft Protection Services market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Identity Theft Protection Services market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Identity Theft Protection Services market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Identity Theft Protection Services market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

