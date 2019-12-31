Incrementing Number of Women Professionals to Drive Europe Baby Drink Market

The European baby drinks market is expected to rise at a healthy pace in the forthcoming years, according to a report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is strengthened the presence of global food giants with baby drink products, along with the foray of new market entrants with innovative products. A robust product portfolio, imbibing trends such as all-natural products, and organic, superior quality baby drinks are expected to be key strategies adopted by leading players in order to thrive in the global competition. Some of the prominent players in the Europe baby drinks market are Hipp GmbH & Co., Nestle SA, Vertrieb KG., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, and H.J. Heinz Company.

According to TMR’s report, Europe market baby drinks is prognosticated to exhibit a 3.5% CAGR from 2015 to 2021, the duration of forecast. The market was estimated to be at US$15,930.9 mn in 2014, and at this rate is expected to reach US$20,402.9 mn by 2021.

Among the product segments, the infant formula segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2014. The segment is expected to continue its lead over the forecast period as well, as infant formula comes closest to breast milk, making it a highly popular choice.

Considering segmentation on the basis of geography, France led the Europe market for baby drinks, with nearly 19% of the overall market revenue. This could be ascribed to the favorable governmental regulations, sizably equal contribution of both partners to the workforce, and higher uptake of infant formula replacing breast milk steadily.

Rising Number of Working Women to Drive Market Growth

The Europe baby drinks market is primarily driven by the surge in the number working women in the region. As the population of professional women is rising it is become difficult for them to breastfeed the child, therefore as a substitute, baby drinks are given to the babies. The rising awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of baby drinks is also responsible for propelling the market further.

The changing lifestyles of people coupled with the high nutrition content of infant formula are the additionally swaying the consumer preference towards infant formula. Other factors impacting the growth of infant formula includes busy lifestyles, and ease of use of infant formula as a substitute for breast milk in the major countries of Europe.

Strengthening Distribution Channels to Propel Market

The distribution channel of baby drinks is currently not so well established due to low penetration rate in Europe. The market is expected to benefit with the marketing tactics employed by shopping centers for capturing audience by providing them home deliveries, and discounts online sales. The boom in e-commerce is another factor that could influence and improve the distribution channels in the region, fuelling the Europe baby drinks market further.

New product portfolio and increasing health consciousness among parents coupled with rigorous promotions by baby drinks manufacturers are some other drivers expected to propel the growth of the baby drink market in Europe.

Demand for Organic Baby Food to Emerge as Key Market Trend

Unlike the conventional baby foods, the organic baby drinks are touted to be free from residues of pesticides and chemicals. With no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, it is implied that the child gets healthy, natural and safe food. Additionally, the composition of most organic baby food is close to nutrient present in breast milk. This could be a key reason of the growing popularity of the trend of organic baby drinks and food, and is expected to drive the Europe baby drinks market to some extent.

