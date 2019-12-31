Industrial Marking and Labeling Systems Market Scope, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Industrial Marking and Labeling Systems Market– Introduction

Marketing and labeling machines are industrial machines used to provide the information and data of production (timing and date) of a product. Additionally, it is used to deliver information about the details of consumption and usage of the product as well as where the product is made. Marketing and labeling systems are used to print information related to the products, machines, and equipment permanently with manufacturing details, barcodes, ingredients, codes, and other information, that can be used in different industries across the globe.

Global Industrial Marking and Labeling Systems Market–Competition Landscape

The industrial marking and labeling systems market is expected to witness a surge in the number of mergers and acquisitions by big manufacturers to expand their production and business during the forecast period.

In January 2016, Hitachi America, Ltd. announced and completed its acquisition of Label House (Legal Name: -L.A. Supply Corporation), a prominent provider of labeling and marking services and products, to form a new subsidiary. The new subsidiary will operate as Label House (LH) in the worldwide market.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Incorporated in 1920, Hitachi is a Japanese multinational conglomerate company with around 295,941 employees, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is specialized in producing, manufacturing, and selling high functional materials and components, electronic systems and equipment, information and telecommunication systems, automotive systems, construction machinery, social infrastructure and industrial systems, and other products across the globe. Furthermore, the company manufactures and sells a variety of marking and labeling solutions.

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

Founded in 1968, Weber Marking Systems GmbH is one of the leading player in the European region. The company is headquartered in Rheinbreitbach, Germany. The company has is a supplier and manufacturer of customized solutions to industrial marking and labeling products.

Phoenix Contact

Established in 1923, Phoenix is a prominent player in manufacturing industrial interface solutions, and automation and interconnection solutions. The company is based in Blomberg, Germany, with approximately 16,500 employees. In addition, the company manufactures its different products in over 10 nations that includes Germany, Greece, USA, India, China, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, and Sweden. Phoenix has almost 50 subsidiaries across the world. The company manufactures industrial marking and labeling products worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial marking and labeling systems market are Weber Marking Systems GmbH, ID Technology, LLC., Jay Instruments and Systems Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Contact, UL LLC, Diagraph Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc, Matthews International Corporation, Iconotech, and Ink Jet, Inc.

