Infrared Thermal Imaging Systems Market – Segment, Analysis, Share 2024

Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Overview

Infrared and thermal imaging technology enables to detect people and objects in absolute darkness and in very diverse conditions. The infrared and thermal imaging systems use state-of-art technology to detect heat or infrared radiations. Based on temperature difference these systems create crisp image. These systems are reliable in areas where critical temperature exists. These systems are compact and look much like a normal digital camera providing ease to generate real time high resolution image.

Recent advancements in infrared detectors have led to development of many remote infrared and thermal sensing devices for numerous applications such as space imaging, surveillance and remote sensing. Today, Infrared and thermal imaging cameras are available with wide range of performance capabilities and spectral sensitivity for broad range of bands.

Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Drivers

The key driver for increasing demand of infrared and thermal imaging systems is growing soldier modernization programs. Increase in military budgets by governments across the world have is driving the infrared and thermal imaging market. Additionally, with introduction of high definition thermal imaging technology the infrared and thermal imaging systems market is expected to grow. Introduction of government policies act as major challenge for this market.

Although infrared and thermal imaging systems can see through light rain, snow, fog and total darkness, the distance they can see is affected by atmospheric conditions. Growing application areas provide key opportunity for infrared and thermal imaging market. Traditionally, infrared and thermal imaging systems were meant for military sector but have got heavily commercialized in numerous other sectors due to technological evolutions. Appearance of integrated solutions such as smartphones, automotive and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras is expected to boost the market.

Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

Improvements in optic imaging technologies and sensor technologies have enabled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide low priced products. Based on technology, the infrared and thermal imaging systems are categorized as uncooled and cooled infrared thermal imaging systems. Numerous commercial imaging applications require infrared cameras with cooled detectors as they offer superior response time, spectral behavior and sensitivity. There are endless applications of infrared and thermal imaging systems.

However, the major application areas of infrared and thermal imaging systems include surveillance and security, transportation, military vehicle vision, thermography and others. Besides these applications, Infrared and thermal imaging systems are also used for high voltage inspections where power transformers, switchers and circuit breakers are usually checked.

Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America holds the largest share of infrared and thermal imaging systems. Due to strict defense budgets in Europe and North America, the growth of this market is expected to be slow compared to Asia Pacific and Middle Eastl. Asia Pacific shows strong growth rate due to availability of cheap labor and growing defense expenditure. The key players of infrared and thermal imaging market include Flir Systems Inc., Drs Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Honeywell Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Danaher Corporation, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and Raytheon Company among others. These key players are competing to establish strong foothold by providing low cost products.

