Intensified Camera Market Live Analysis And Industry Outlook to 2027

An intensified camera is an electronic camera which is equipped with an intensified image sensor. The sensor uses an image intensifier which is fiber-optically attached to the chip which helps to increase the sensitivity down to single photon level. An intensified camera allows image acquisition at very low light levels over a wide light spectrum and at relatively high speeds. Ultra-high-speed phenomena can be captured by using the image intensifier. The global intensified camera market is expanding at a rapid pace due to its application in medical diagnostics such as fluorescence imaging, and in defense and security systems.

Intensified Camera Market – Competitive Landscape

Photonis

Photonis is a high-tech organization experienced in manufacturing and selling photo sensor technologies. Headquartered in Merignac, France, the company operates with a wide range of high performance products.

Photek

Photek is a specialist manufacturer and global supplier of vacuum based tubes and camera systems for photon detection. The company offers a comprehensive range of products for most photon detection applications. Photek works in close partnership with its customers to provide detectors and systems designed to meet the customized requirements of customers.

Invisible Vision Ltd

Incorporated in 2007, Invisible Vision Ltd strives to be the leader in the field of high speed imaging. The company focuses on commercial innovation and invention to expand its business. Since September 2018, Invisible Vision has started working on a new ‘Cancer’ camera which would develop a new pulsed source electron microscope to enable faster and less damaging imaging of biological samples.

PCO

PCO AG develops and manufactures video camera systems. The company offers intensified, sensitive, scientific, and high speed cameras. PCO AG has three decades of technical knowledge in the development and manufacturing of high-performing camera systems. The PCO team has in-house competence in all significant technical disciplines. The company partners with leading image sensor manufacturers to ensure cutting edge sCMOS, CMOS, and CCD technology for all PCO cameras.

Stanford Computer Optics, Inc.

Stanford Computer Optics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Intensified CCD (ICCD) cameras. With almost 30 years of experience, Stanford Computer Optics provides cutting edge to ultra-high speed cameras.

Other key players operating in the intensified camera market are Andor (Oxford Instruments), Video Scope International, Ltd, LaVision, ATECS AG, Lambert Instruments, and many others.

Intensified Camera Market Dynamics

Intensified cameras have high demand as a result of change in lifestyle of people. Rising disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on hobbies such as photography. Major demand for this product is from the medical and defense sector. Innovative features and reduction in prices are expected to propel the intensified camera market in the near future.

Intensified Camera Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the intensified camera market can be segmented into

CCD

CMOS

Based on channel type, the intensified camera market can be segmented into

Single Channel

Multichannel

In terms of application, the intensified camera market can be bifurcated into

Medical Diagnostics

Vehicle Awareness Platforms

Industrial

Defense and Security

Others

