Karaya Gum Market Great Opportunities Available For The Vendors Andina Ingredients Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, AEP Colloids, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Karaya Gum is a sap-like material obtained from genus Sterculia. This gum is an acid polysaccharide composed of sugars galactose, rhamnose, and galacturonic acid. Karaya gum is used as a thickener & emulsifier in foods, laxative, denture adhesive, and in cosmetics. Karaya gum is also used to adulterate gum tragacanth due to their similar physical characteristics.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Trends & Developments

Rising consumer awareness about food additives is expected to propel the karaya gum market. About 88% of the U.S. citizens are aware about food additives that are listed on food product labels and around 65% consumers in the UK possess information about food additives. Consumers are aware about the benefits of natural food additives due to globalization, which is likely to drive the global market. Growth in food and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific is projected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing employment rate, changing consumer lifestyle, rising per capita income, growing population, and increasing domestic income are boosting the global market.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Segmentation

Based on form, the global karaya gum market can be segmented into powders, granules, and lumps. The powders segment accounts for a major share of the market. Powdered karaya gum is a dried form of Sterculia urens or other species of Sterculia. In terms of application, the global market can be divided into laxatives, emulsifiers, thickening agents, adhesives, stabilizers, and aphrodisiacs. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segregated into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic. The food and beverages segment constitutes a large share of the market in terms of the revenue owing to rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical market across the globe.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global karaya gum market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a major region of the global market, as some of the key players are also located in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for karaya gum is increasing significantly in countries such as China, Thailand, and India. India is creating lucrative opportunities in the market in the region owing to the easy availability of resources and rising demand for this karaya gum for pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. Europe is focusing on using natural gum and other ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products; therefore, gum manufacturers in this region are expanding their natural gum production facilities. Latin America and Middle East Africa are expected to constitute small share for the global karaya gum market owing to the moderately growing economy and industries in these regions.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global karaya gum market include Andina Ingredients Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, AEP Colloids, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., PPA International, Inc., and Gum Technology Corporation.

