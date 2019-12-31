Lactate Meters Market: Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope And Ongoing Market Development 2027

Lactate meters are often used to measure the amount of lactate in the blood. Lactate is a byproduct of breakdown of glucose by muscles under aerobic condition. Until recently, lactate was believed to be just a waste product of glucose utilization that leads to soreness in the muscles after a strenuous exercise or sports activity. However, it has now been established that lactate is an important gluconeogenic precursor which means that a considerable amount of glucose utilized during long hours of exercise is produced from recycling of lactate into glucose.

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lactate-meters-market.html

However, as the amount, pace, or duration of physical activity is increased, the quantity of lactic acid in the muscles increases at a faster rate than its utilization by the muscles to produce energy. This leads to increase in the level of lactate in the body and slowing down of the muscles. This point where the body is no longer able to continue the physical activity due to high level of lactate build up is called the lactate threshold. In other words, lactate threshold or lactate inflection point (LIP) is the maximum effort or intensity at which a person (athlete) can perform or exercise without an exponential rise in the lactate levels. Lactate threshold is often used as a metric unit by athletes to assess their performance during prolonged periods of physical activities.

Need an Overview of the Report on Lactate Meters Market? Ask for the Brochure here

Global Lactate Meters Market: Dynamics

Rise in Awareness for Health and Fitness amongst General Population to Drive Market

Rise in popularity of various sports across the globe and increase in awareness of general population toward fitness are major factors anticipated to drive the global lactate meters market. Furthermore, increase in global geriatric population is also boosting the demand for various sports medicine products including lactate meters. The unprecedented growth in geriatric population; their rising inclination toward fitness and exercise in an attempt to reduce cholesterol levels and control diabetes and obesity; and overall surge in life expectancy have caused an increase in the usage of various sports gears and equipment. Sports medicine associations established across the globe have been seen to provide tremendous leverage for the growth of the lactate meters market. Prominent associations and federations include American College of Sports Medicine, American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, European Federation of Sports Medicine Association, Chinese Association of Sports Medicine and Asian Federation of Sports Medicine. These associations support various research activities in sports medicine, conduct various education programs, and engage in providing fellowships for advanced education in sports medicine. This has boosted the demand for lactate meters. Miniaturized form with wireless data transfer technology are the main properties that are increasing popularity of portable lactate meters. The devices can be synchronized with smartphones; and a statistical analysis of the heart rate, glucose level, skin temperature, and posture can be obtained.

Stuck in a Neck-to-Neck Competition with other Brands? Request a Custom Report on “Lactate Meters Market” here

Global Lactate Meters Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global lactate meters market include ApexBio, EKF Diagnostics, Medtronik, Nova Biomedical, Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd, and Arkray, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Nova Biomedical Corporation is a U.S.-based privately held in-vitro diagnostic company. It has presence in more than 100 countries. The company manufactures a wide range of diagnostic products for eight end-user categories including hospital, clinic, blood bank, pre-hospital/ambulance, biotechnology, veterinary, sports medicine, and self-testing.

EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics is a global producer of point-of-care (POCT) devices and diagnostic tests for hemoglobin, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), glucose, and lactate. The company was established in 1990 and has manufacturing facilities in Germany and the U.S. The company has product range under three categories: Point of Care Diagnostics, Central Laboratory Reagents, and Contract Fermentation.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets