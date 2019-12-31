Lift Chair Market Size, status and Global Outlook 2019-2025 :Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Franklin Corporation, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy

The global lift chair market is mainly fueled by the rapidly growing global geriatric population. Due to the transforming food habits and change in lifestyles, growing health disorders such as obesity and arthritis are increasing the demand for lift chairs. The people opt for greater advantages like comfort and reducing stress which are driving the growth of the lift chair market.

The thriving improvement in the global healthcare industry coupled with the availability of a wide range of product is fueling the demand for medical aids such as lift chairs. Technological advances, rising purchasing power, ease of use, and improved functionality are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global lift chair market in the future.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Lift Chair Market: Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Franklin Corporation, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy, Jackson Furniture, Best Chairs, Ashley Furniture, Seminar Components, Mega Motion, Home Meridian, Palliser, Dromedar, Avafurn, Meifeilai.

This report segments the global Lift Chair market on the basis of Types are :

Elderly

Obese

Handicapped

On the basis of Application, the Global Lift Chair market is segmented into:

Household

Commercial

Healthcare

Competitive landscape of the global lift chair market depicts significant level of consolidation. The market comprises large multinational players offering innovative products that matches the demand of their customers. These manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the research and development to introduce latest technology applied lift chairs. Due to the growing competition, companies are also seeking alternatives to enhance business profits and reduce additional costs.

The global lift chair market size was valued at USD 21.60 Billion in 2018 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025. Significant development in product design, changing lifestyles, and the growing aging population across the globe, have propelled the demand for lift chairs recently. Such a positive development is expected to further boost the requirement for lift chairs especially in healthcare applications.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Lift Chair Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

