Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Overview

Liquid dietary supplements are now becoming increasingly popular with the masses. This trend is growing due to the fact that people have become increasingly health conscious and are inclined towards buying these supplements. It has been a general observation that people usually do not like taking these nutritional supplements in the form of capsules or pills. This has laid a strong foundation for the development of the global liquid dietary supplements market.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global liquid dietary supplements market are listed below:

In February 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals announced that the company has acquired Watson, a US based supplier and manufacturer of top-class customized nutrient premix, edible films, and bakery ingredients. Watson also provides material conditioning for the multiple industries such as personal care, food and beverage, supplement, and nutrition among others. The acquisition was proposed with an objective to enhance the overall business portfolio of Glanbia Nutritionals.

In 2018, Glanbia Nutritionals announced the launch of FitNox®. The company claims that this 100% plant-based product has the capacity to disrupt the dietary supplements market. The product has been scientifically proven to boost up the Nitric Oxide (NO) levels by nearly 336% and thus promotes enhanced blood flow, vasodilation, and overall endurance.

In February 2019, ADM Inc. announced that it has completed the takeover of the Ziegler Group, a European giant in the natural citrus product solutions. This acquisition is in line with the ongoing expansion activities undertaken by ADM to bolster their existing nutritional and liquid dietary supplements portfolio. Prior to this takeover, ADM had completed the acquisition of US based Florida Chemical Company.

In May 2019, Amway was announced as the world’s leading direct selling company. Amway has won this prestigious award for the seventh year running. The company ranked top in terms of revenue generation across the globe.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market are given below:

Popularity of RTD supplements: The RTD (ready-to-drink) dietary supplements have gained a huge popularity among masses in the recent years. It is presenting highly lucrative business opportunities for the market players as it offers the desired nutritional value along with the convenience of storage and consumption. This is thus expected to help in boosting the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market.

Health Benefits: Research studies have found that liquid dietary supplements can help in curbing down the levels of homocysteine. At the same time, it also helps in enhancing the levels of B12 and B6 vitamins in body that play a critical role in brain development. Such health benefits also help in reducing the risk of brain disorders such as Alzheimer syndrome. Naturally, all these factors are helping in driving the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market for liquid dietary supplements is divided into key regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, the global market is primarily dominated by the North America region. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing popularity of these nutritional drinks in the self and sports health management domain. The research report also expects the Asia Pacific market to show promising growth over the coming years due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China that will present lucrative business opportunities for the market players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

