Logwood Extract Market Stand Out As The Biggest Contributor To Global Growth 2018-2025

Logwood is a tropical tree available in South and Central American region. Logwood is also called as Campeachy wood commonly. Logwood extract is obtained from heartwood of logwood plant. Logwood extract is stored in moderately dry, well-ventilated area in order to store it for a longer time. Logwood extract contains hematin, hematoxylin, glycosides and molasses, natural salts and water etc. Logwood extract have properties such as antiallergenic, ecological, organic, vegetal, biodegradable etc. Logwood extract is commonly used for dyeing products such as fine leather, hard fibers, silk, wool, wood etc. Logwood extract is widely used in America and Japan as a dyeing agent for various cloths. Textile industry is gaining interest due to increasing disposable income of consumers driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Logwood Extract

The logwood extract market is segmented on the basis of application textile industry, paper industry, ink industry, leather industry, wood and furniture industry, medical industry etc. In textile industry, logwood extract is used as a natural dyeing agent for cloths as it is a source of Hematoxylin. In paper industry and ink industry it is also used as a dye for which is available in various colors depending on the pH. In leather industry and wood and furniture industry logwood extract is used for dyeing to protect and increase the shelf-life of leather and wood increasing its demand in the market. In medical industry, logwood extract is used as an astringent for skin.

The logwood extract market is segmented on the basis of method of extraction of extraction by HCL, formic acid extraction method, extraction by EDTA method, oxalic acid extraction method, extraction by pyridine, extraction by DMF method etc. The final powdered extraction of logwood extract is obtained by vacuum evaporation.

Global Logwood Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Logwood is a native of South and Central America which makes it a major producers of logwood extract making it major producing region of logwood extract in the global market. In Japan, logwood extract is used to produce ceremonial kimonos. Logwood extract is also manufactured in countries in Europe due to high presence of textile industries increasing demand for the logwood extract as a dye in domestic market. North America is leading in terms of consumption of logwood extract for leather dye, paper and ink industries etc. followed by Europe due to increasing textile industries in the region.

Global Logwood Extract Market: Drivers and Trends

Logwood extract have high demand in the global market due to its dyeing property. Increasing use of logwood extract in textile, paper and ink industry is driving the growth of logwood extract in the global market. Logwood extract is used in wood and furniture industry as well as in leather industry as a dye to improve the shelf-life as well as to enhance the appearance of the product is increasing the market for logwood extract in global as well as in domestic market. Use of logwood extract in medicine has seen growing in past years useful in treating diseases such as diarrhea, hemorrhage, drying agent etc. is driving the growth of the logwood in global market. Increasing trend of new fashion costumes, apparels and specialty leather goods is enhancing the growth of logwood extract market. Increasing sale of stationary products for kids is growing the demand for colored papers in the market, fueling the logwood extract market.

Global Logwood Extract: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in global logwood extract market include DEBEI factory, Kremer Pigments, Kama Pigments, Earthues, Botanical Colors, GREEN’ING etc. Some of the global supplier include Abbey Color, Kraftkolour P/L etc.

