Malolactic Cultures Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2027

Malolactic Cultures Market Outlook

Malolactic cultures are basically used for balancing the wine and enhancing its flavor. They make the wine taste smoother by converting malic acid which is naturally present in fruits such as Apples and Grapes, into lactic acid and carbon dioxide by the action of Oenococcus oeni and Lactic acid bacteria (LAB). As lactic acid is a mono-acid, it is less acidic than malic acid and therefore, it helps to decrease the acidity and reduce tartness in the wine and softens its flavours. This whole process is known as Malolactic Fermentation. In addition to this, Malolactic Cultures contribute towards the aroma, alcoholic content, microbial stability and aging of the wine. Since, Malolactic fermentation is a prominent step in wine making, Malolactic cultures that aid in malolactic fermentation are being used largely which in turn is fueling Malolactic cultures market. Malolactic cultures ferment the wine gradually over a period of several weeks or months and are readily available in solid and liquid form under different brands.

Increasing number of Wine Industries Fueling Malolactic Cultures Market

The wine industry is tremendously growing in North America. In 2016, according to the World Health Organization, each resident on an average consumed around six litres of alcohol per year. A shift in lifestyle, urbanization and increase in per capita income are some key factors responsible for the growing consumption of wine and an increase in the number of wineries. This is further escalating the sales of malolactic cultures as wine makers are using these malolactic cultures widely in order to ferment their wine and make it taste better in order to serve the growing demand.

Also, in Europe and Asia Pacific region, the wine production is elevating and malolactic cultures are being used more, owing to advancements and health conscious population. Malolactic cultures are nowadays available in various different brands and bacterial strains. As health awareness is a major concern of the population nowadays, Bioscience companies and Laboratories that are producing malolactic cultures, assure the consumers of purely natural base of the malolactic cultures and their health benefits. So, malolactic cultures are being used enormously in these regions and as the population rises, its use is anticipated to escalate as well.

Malolactic Cultures Market: Key Players

As the consumption of wine is increasing due to the advancement in lifestyle, health awareness and increase in per capita income, malolactic cultures market is also growing and the key players include Chr. Hansen Laboratories, Lallemand Inc. (Lalvin), Enartis U.S.A Inc and WYeast Laboratories. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the malolactic cultures as the demand for the malolactic cultures is growing due to the increase in the number of health-conscious population. According to NIH, Red wine is said to be rich in antioxidants which is shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Malolactic cultures are typically used in red wines and improve its texture, aroma and flavor. Malolactic cultures are purely natural and consist of what is called “good bacteria” which prevents diseases and provide other health benefits.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The increasing number of wineries, shifts in lifestyle, increasing health awareness and increase in per capita income are the key factors in escalating the demand for malolactic cultures. This is further opening new opportunities for malolactic cultures market because the number of wineries are increasing and hence the usage of malolactic cultures which perform malolactic fermentation is also increasing. As the people are more aware about the healthcare nowadays, the manufacturers have the opportunity to produce the cultures that provide more health benefits than the cultures that are used conventionally.

Malolactic cultures are widely being used in the wine industry due to the rising demand and increasing competition. The vinters are using malolactic cultures in order to enhance the taste, aroma and flavor of the wine.

Hence, new and existing players have a good opportunity and they can attract more consumers by making them aware about the attributes and qualities of malolactic cultures.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets