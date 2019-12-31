Medical Telepresence Robot Market Overview by Increasing Demand and Sales 2019 to 2027

Global Medical Telepresence Robot Market: Introduction

The global medical telepresence robot market has been in a transitional phase for the last few years. Various trends have shaped its development trajectory and continue to do so at present. The market’s growth prospects are positive, thanks to the introduction of various collaborative initiatives by leading players. Continuous technological advancements are also expected to aid the market’s progress in the years to come.

This research report on the global medical telepresence robot market is prepared after a thorough assessment by a team of market expert. It offers a near accurate estimation of the market’s performance over the period from 2019 to 2027 based on the key trends and the market dynamics. It also provides detailed analyses of the main segments of the worldwide medical telepresence robot market.

Global Medical Telepresence Robot Market: Notable Developments

InTouch Health, Medi’Pep, OhmniLabs Inc., Inbot Technology Ltd., Double Robotics, Xaxxon Technologies, VGo Communications, Xandex, AMY Robotics, Camanio Care, Suitable Technologies, Endurance, and MantaroBo are some of the leading manufacturers of medical telepresence robots across the world. These companies are primarily involved in product development and the expansion of their distribution channels to retain their position in the worldwide market. They are also focusing on expanding their regional boundaries in order to boost their profits in the years to come.

Recently, the U.S.-based InTouch Technologies, entered into a definitive agreement to procure REACH Health, a telemedicine software company. With this step, InTouch Health solidifies its leading position as the preferred telehealth partner for hospitals and healthcare facilities across the world.

Global Medical Telepresence Robot Market Dynamics

The growing demand for telepresence robots in the medical and healthcare industry is the main factor behind the growth of the global medical telepresence robot market. These days, robotics telepresence has gained significant popularity in the healthcare industry, in a bid to socialize with geriatric population. The efficiency of telepresence robots in performing various tasks, such as remote visiting, patient monitoring, delivering food and medicines, alerting patients to take medicines on time, and connecting to doctors and caregivers for medical or other assistance, has increased its demand in the medical and healthcare industry. Their efficacy in facilitating virtual communication among doctors, patients, therapists, and caregivers located anywhere across the world is also supporting the global medical telepresence robot market remarkably.

North America to Retain its Leading Position

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main regional medical telepresence robot markets across the world. Among these, North America has been leading the global market since a while, thanks to the presence of a number of key players. With constant efforts in R&D and significant rise in investments, this regional market is likely to remain on the top over the next few years. Apart from this, the increasing research and infrastructural development in medical and healthcare industry in Asian economies, such as India and China, are projected to support the medical telepresence robot market in Asia Pacific in near future. Other regional markets are also expected to perform well in the coming years.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets