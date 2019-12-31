Microphone Fur Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2027

Microphone fur helps in reducing the adverse effect of wind noise when a microphone is recording. Microphone fur are also known as windscreens or windshield. Microphone fur filters the surrounding noise to get a clear recording from a microphone.

Global Microphone Fur Market: Competition Landscape

Gutmann

Gutmann is a microphone fur manufacturing company based in Berlin, Germany. The company manufactures artificial fur windscreen for internal and external microphones in Germany. The company manufactures windscreens or microphone fur made of artificial fur for various renowned microphone brands such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, AKG, Apex Electronics, Santronics, Panasonic, Sony, and JVC. Other than microphones, the company also manufactures r microphone fur made of artificial fur for handycams, audio recorders, and smartphones.

Freedman Electronics

In 1967, Henry and Astrid Freedman formed Freedman Electronics based in Sydney, Australia. The company’s product portfolio includes wind shield or microphone fur made of artificial fur, microphones, wireless devices, and accessories such as batteries, adaptors, cables, shock mounts, and stands. The company sells wind shield or microphone fur made of artificial fur under the brand “DeadCat.” The company has three warehouses covering a total area of 110,000 square feet, and more than 250 full-time employees across the world. It has offices in Seoul, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Los Angeles. The company sells its products in 117 countries through a network of 6,000-strong network of distributors.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG is a global audio company formed in 1945 by Prof. Dr. Fritz Sennheiser in Germany. The company’s product portfolio includes microphone fur windshields, in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, wireless and wired headphones or headsets, Bluetooth headsets, noise-cancelling headphones, speakerphones, etc. The company has operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

BOYA

BOYA is a manufacturer of electro-acoustic products, formed in 2007 in Shenzhen, China. The company operates in two business segments: digital peripherals and photographic audio peripherals. The company sells windscreens or wind shield or microphone fur made of artificial fur under the brand “Boya.” The company also sells USB microphones, studio microphones, wireless microphone systems, shotgun microphone systems, stereo microphone systems, audio adapters, shock mounts, foam, and other accessories. The company has 200 full-time employees including 20 engineers with an annual output of 500,000 pieces.

Global Microphone Fur Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for microphones increasing the sale of microphone fur

Globally, rise in sale of microphones is increasing the demand for microphone fur. The growth of wireless microphones is very high compared to other types of microphones. In August 2017, in the U.S., the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) updated the previous 2015 regulations. The FCC permits usage of wireless microphones in the 600 MHz guard band and 600 Duplex Gap. The 600 MHz guard band ranges from 614 MHz to 617 MHz and 600 Duplex Gap ranges from 652 MHz to 663 MHz. All these factors are increasing the demand for wireless microphones across the world which is subsequently increasing the demand for microphone fur or microphone windscreens or wind shield.

Rise in sale of consumer electronics increasing the demand for microphone fur

The consumer electronics industry is growing the fastest especially in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for consumer electronics is increasing the demand for microphone fur.

Global Microphone Fur Market: Segmentation

The global microphone fur market can be segmented based on:

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Region

