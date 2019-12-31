Microscope Objective Lenses Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2026

A microscope is an instrument used to see objects that are too small to be seen by the naked eye. The objective lens in the microscope uses two lenses or a series of lenses to magnify images of small samples with visible light, and each objective lens offers a different type of resolution. Objective lenses are placed between the sample and the viewer’s eye to magnify the image so that it can be examined in greater detail. Microscope objective lenses are used in many research areas, including microbiology, microelectronics, nanophysics, biotechnology, laboratories in educational institutes, and pharmaceutical research. They are also used to view biological samples for medical diagnosis.

Technological advancements aimed at bringing innovation in objective lenses have been very common in the recent past. These efforts are appreciated and encouraged as researchers are in constant need of new lenses to investigate various types of cells, substances, and materials as minutely as possible. The application of microscope objective lenses is highly relevant in the nanotechnology, material science, semiconductor, biotechnology, and life science industries. The demand for microscope objective lenses is high in the field of life science, as the lenses assist in the study of cellular interactions at biological levels and various other functions. Microscope objective lenses are available with different levels of intensification in their operational capabilities, and the longest lens has the greatest intensification power. Moreover, there is an increase in focus on nanotechnology research, which is heavily funded by corporate enterprises and governments. This is enabling research institutes to purchase high-resolution microscope objective lenses.

The global microscope objective lenses market can be segmented based on type, specialty, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global microscope objective lenses market can be classified into low magnification objectives, intermediate magnification objectives, and high magnification objectives microscope objective lenses. In terms of specialty, the global microscope objective lenses market can be categorized into medical diagnostic, nanotechnology, material science, and life science. Based on end-user, the microscopes objective lens market can be divided into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Based on region, the global microscope objective lenses market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global microscope objective lenses market due to the early adoption of highly developed technologies in general health care in the region. An increase in funding for research and development in life science and biomedical research is expected to aid the market’s expansion in North America in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in research and development in the region.

Presence of a large number of manufacturers in Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan, favorable government support, and increase in the number of contract manufacturing organizations is expected to propel the market in the region. In addition, cost-effective manufacturing of devices and components, development in health care infrastructure, and significant funding for modern emerging technologies such as nanotechnology is further accentuating the growth of the market. Apart from medical applications, the demand for microscope objective lenses is increasing in the fields of research and education. This is expected to propel the global microscope objective lenses market during the forecast period.

Key players contributing to the expansion of the microscope objective lenses market include Olympus Corporation, Nikon Instruments Inc., ZEISS International, Leica Microsystems, Bausch + Lomb, and others. Major players in the microscope objective lenses market are engaged in collaborations and innovative product development as their key strategies to maintain long-term relationships and diversify product offerings. For instance, in 2015, Nikon Corporation entered into a collaboration with Lonza, a developer and manufacturer of cells for regenerative medicine therapeutics, in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

