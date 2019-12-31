Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2016-2024



Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: Overview

Monoclonal antibodies are a type of biological therapy used in the treatment serious conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s diseases, psoriasis, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematous, and others. Monoclonal antibody are target specific in action by not affect the other cells of the body thus restores the immune system.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on application, source, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in the current and future scenario.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market based on type of application, source, end user and geography. By application monoclonal antibodies are segmented according to the therapeutic area such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infection, hematological diseases, ophthalmological diseases and others which include monoclonal antibodies used in treating cardiovascular, respiratory, and orthopedic disorders as well as monoclonal antibodies used in the prevention of transplant rejection.

By source monoclonal antibodies are segmented into human, humanized, chimeric, and others, which include peptide body and murine antibodies. The human monoclonal antibody segment is expected to be highest contributing segment in the monoclonal antibody therapeutic market during the forecast period. Various factors such as patent expiry of block buster drugs, robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies indicated in the treating various types of cancer and other disorders such as hematological, cardiovascular and orthopedic and upcoming biosimilars, define the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the major monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each by application, source, end user, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering number of products used in the procedures and their market demand as per their use, number of product launched, annual revenue generated by products of each sub segment, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol – Myers Squibb Company and Biogen Inc. .



The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Application

Cancer

Autoimmune diseases

Infection

Hematological diseases

Ophthalmological diseases

Others

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Source

Human

Humanized

Chimeric

Others

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Research Institute

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

