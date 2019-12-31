Next Generation Nebulizers Market Analysis by Top Key Players and Overview 2027

Next Generation Nebulizers Market Introduction

Next generation nebulizers are advanced version of conventional nebulizers characterized by increased portability, higher lung deposition, ease of use, and convenience. Nebulizers are used as drug delivery devices for inhaled drugs for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. Next generation nebulizers are increasingly gaining popularity among physicians and patients, as these are easy to use, convenient, noise free, and portable. The next generation nebulizers facilitate precise deposition of small fraction of nebulizing drugs at targeted region in the lungs. Different types of next generation nebulizers have been developed such as mesh nebulizers, pneumatic nebulizers, and ultrasonic nebulizers.

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/next-generation-nebulizers-market.html

Next Generation Nebulizers Market – Competitive Landscape

The global next generation nebulizers market is highly consolidated, with a small number of players holding prominent market share. Development and commercialization of mesh nebulizers and ultrasonic nebulizers is one of the key trends among the leading players operating in the global next generation nebulizers market.

Stuck in a Neck-to-Neck Competition with Other Brands? Request a Custom Report on “Next Generation Nebulizers Market” here

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V.

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V. manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems. The company focuses on respiratory diseases, lifestyle diseases, and health promotion. It also sells products such as electronic components, control equipment, and environmental solutions. Omron Healthcare Europe was a pioneer in electronic ticket gates and ATM machines with magnetic strip card reader. The company offers a range of products from home-use devices such as digital thermometers, next generation nebulizers, blood pressure monitors, and body composition monitors, the specialized medical equipment for identifying atherosclerosis arteries and examining visceral fat.

Philips Healthcare

Philips Healthcare is a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V., commonly known as Royal Philips. Philips Healthcare is one of the global leaders in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel medical equipment and medical technologies across the globe. Philips Healthcare operates through four divisions: diagnostic imaging systems, home health care, customer services, and patient care & clinical informatics. The company focuses on complete cycle of care i.e., disease prevention through screening, diagnosis, and monitoring, and health management. It offers a range of conventional as well as next generation nebulizers.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The company markets products and services to health care institutions, life sciences researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It operates globally through two business divisions: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. BD Medical offers medication management solutions, pharmaceutical systems, and medication and procedural solutions. BD Life Sciences offers diagnostics specimens, instruments, and regents.

Other prominent players operating in the global next generation nebulizers market include Copley Scientific, Hamilton Medical, Exsurco Medical, Inc., PARI Pharma GmbH, and Briggs Healthcare.

Need an Overview of the Report on Next Generation Nebulizers Market? Ask for the Brochure here

Next Generation Nebulizers Market – Dynamics

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Respiratory Disorders to Drive Next Generation Nebulizers Market

The global next generation nebulizers market is primarily driven by high prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, and lung fibrosis. According to the World Health Organization, more than 235 million people across the globe are suffering from asthma and around 338,000 deaths occurred in 2015 due to the disorder. It is one of the most common chronic diseases among children. Moreover, the WHO estimates that around 251 million people across the globe are affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and more than 3.17 million deaths occurred due to COPD in 2015. Moreover, technological advancements in the next generation nebulizers and several value added advantages of next generation nebulizers over conventional nebulizers are likely to fuel the growth of the global next generation nebulizers market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets