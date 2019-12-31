Nitric acid Market Research Outlook 2019-2025 :BASF, LSB Industries, CF Industries Holdings, URALCHEM, Yara, Orica, PotashCorp, SBU Azot, Acron

Nitric acid is a strong oxidizing agent and is toxic liquid that shows off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It ionizes promptly in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. The nitric acid has extensive uses in various end-user industries such as metal processing industries, metallurgical industries, chemical and others which are anticipated to flourish the global nitric acid market. Growing demand of food consumption and emerging textiles industries become the key drivers of nitric acid products.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Nitric Acid Market: BASF, LSB Industries, CF Industries Holdings, URALCHEM, Yara, Orica, PotashCorp, SBU Azot, Acron, Agrium, CVR Partners, Dyno Nobel, EuroChem, Fujian Shaohua, Henan Jinkai, Holitech, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical, Koch, OCI, Shanxi Tianji.

This report segments the global Nitric Acid market on the basis of Types are :

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid

On the basis of Application, the Global Nitric Acid market is segmented into:

Agrochemicals

Explosives

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Furthermore, the explosives industry shares significant demand of the product in the mining of coal and metals. Manufacturing of explosives utilizes ammonium nitrate which requires significant amount of the nitric acid as a precursor which directly impacts the demand for nitric acid. However, various governments have some rules and regulations on the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers due its hazardous effect on the environment that is expected to act as a restrain for the growth of nitric acid. The rising chemical and fertilizer industries could create huge demand of nitric acid market which in turn could create several opportunities for the nitric acid market in upcoming years.

Nitric acid is widely adopted and captures most of the demand due to consumption in the manufacturing of ammonium nitrate, adipic acid and toluene di-isocynate. Division of the global market into five major continents shows that Europe is at the leading position with the highest CAGR in 2018 making up more than 50% of the total market share. The penetration of nitric acid in the region is moving towards its peak, thereby, implying maturity with more scope for growth.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Nitric Acid Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement :

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

