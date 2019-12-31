Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2028

Surgical suture is a medical device used to hold tissue together after surgery; the application of surgical suture involves the use of a needle attached to a thread. Two types of surgical sutures i.e. absorbable and non-absorbable are available. Different types of material used for non-absorbable sutures include polypropylene sutures, stainless steel, silk, and polyester sutures. Polypropylene sutures are available in blue for easy identification during surgery. This type of suture has high tensile strength and is used for plastic, orthopedic and general closure, cardiovascular surgeries, and micro surgeries. Polypropylene sutures are also known as prolene sutures.

Silk sutures are commonly used as ligature and are also used for other applications such as ophthalmic, skin, etc. Silk sutures are not indicated for use in urinary tract and biliary surgery. Silk sutures have moderate tissue reaction.

Polyester sutures are mostly used in cardiovascular and ophthalmic surgery due to excellent tensile strength; they are soft and pliable with excellent braiding. Polyester sutures are available in white and green colors. Nowadays, stainless steel sutures are extensively used due to their essential qualities such as absence of toxic elements, flexibility, and fine wire size. Both monofilament and twisted multifilament varieties are low in tissue reactivity, high in tensile strength, and hold a knot well.

Non-Absorbable Sutures Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global non-absorbable sutures market.

In January 2018, Teleflex Incorporated launched a new suture technology called Force Fiber Fusion. This suture is made from ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) which is strong, durable, and lubricious. This suture has FDA approval in the U.S. for the ligation of soft tissues such as allograft tissues for orthopedic procedures.

In December 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Zambia. Through its subsidiary called B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG has established a solid foundation for its business in the country and is able to meet customer requirements in a better way. The entity is based in the capital city, Lusaka.

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Founded in 1847, and a fully owned subsidiary company of Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon, Inc. is headquartered in New Brunswick, the U.S. The company markets its products and technologies in the following medical specialties: colorectal surgery, hepato biliary surgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological, and hernia surgery. Ethicon is one of the leading players in the non-absorbable sutures market and holds prominent share in the international market, having one of the broadest range of sutures in its product portfolio.

Medtronic

Established in 1949, Medtronic is based in Minneapolis, the U.S. The company operates through four main business segments: Cardiac & Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. Under the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Medtronic offers surgical sutures, including non-absorbable sutures, absorbable sutures, and barbed sutures. Medtronic operates in 160 countries at 480 locations globally, serving more than 65 million patients. It holds more than 45,000 patents in the medical technology industry.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Founded in 1888, B. Braun Melsungen AG is a subsidiary company of B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG. and is headquartered in Melsungen, Germany. The company provides a wide range of health care solutions, with more than 5000 products. It manufactures 95% of these products. Its manufacturing facilities are located in the U.S., the EU, Switzerland, Vietnam, Brazil, and Malaysia. The company has subsidiaries across the world and a network of associated companies to distribute its products.

Teleflex Incorporated

Founded in 1943, Teleflex Corporation is based in Wayne, the U.S. The company has a diverse product portfolio with solutions in fields such as interventional access, vascular access, cardiology, anesthesia, surgical care, respiratory care, and emergency services. Surgical care includes innovative non-absorbable products such as force fiber fusion suture, force fiber orthotape braid, and force fiber suture.

Non-Absorbable Sutures Market – Dynamics

Rising geriatric population and increasing number of surgeries helps to propel the market

The global non-absorbable sutures market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to rising geriatric population and increasing number of surgeries. According to The American Geriatrics Society, the population of people over 65 years and older is growing at a high rate in the U.S., and this number is anticipated to double to 89 million between 2010 and 2050. Increase in number of surgical procedures is due to increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, and growing interest of people to enhance their physical appearance (thus increasing the number of cosmetic surgical procedures). According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States in 2018.

Increasing number of road accidents is set to propel the growth of the market

According to World Health Organization, Every year around 1.3 million people die and more than 20 to 50 million people experience severe injuries due to road traffic crashes. Surgical non-absorbable sutures are essential for closure of wounds and injuries that occur in the course of an accident. Thus, the increase in number of accidents is likely to increase demand for sutures.

