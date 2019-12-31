North America Plant-based Egg Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Plant-based Egg is a non-dairy vegan Egg made from the protein extracts of the soymilk, almond milk, oat milk, cashew milk and many more. The plant-based Egg is cholesterol-free, gluten-free, no soy and good source of the protein. The plant-based Egg have creamy texture and smooth consistency. The palant-based Egg is good for heart and digestive health, typically constitutes protein, fat, calcium and micronutrients. Plant-based egg constitutes high nutrient content and fetch sustainability in the environment.

The main factors driving the growth of the market are rising health awareness about vegan diets and high antibiotic dosages in poultry industry. Additionally, high usage of GMO feed in poultry section for more protein content in animal-based egg is likely to bolster the North America plant-based Egg market. The increasing economic growth and easy accessibility in retail units are the crucial factors responsible for the demand of the plant-based Egg market in North America. Moreover, rising scale of marketing campaigns and new product launch by the key players in plant-based products business will further boost the growth of the North America plant-based Egg market. Furthermore, growing awareness about animal welfare and environmental sustainability will further boost the North America Plant-based Egg market. However, the high cost of vegan Egg comparatively to the dairy-based products will hamper for the North America Plant-based Egg market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Follow Your Heart, Just Inc., Earth Island, Daiya Foods, Kroger, Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods among others. Main foremost players are directing to new product launch as well as expansion via merger and acquisition in new non-dairy bases with an alternative protein extracts from the plants is a major factor to inculcate the Plant-based Egg market.

The North America Plant-based Egg Market has been segmented based on Source, category, application, end-user and countries for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Based on source, the market is segmented soymilk, almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, cashew milk, beans and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into Bakery, Snacks, Ready meals and Others. Based on end-user type, the market is categorized into household/retail and HoReCa/foodservices. On the basis of countries type, the market is categorized into US, Canada and Mexico.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets