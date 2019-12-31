North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2019-2026

Plant-based Tofu is a kind of bean curd, generally made up by non-dairy soy milk coagulating into solid white blocks. Plant-based Temph is a traditional soy product made by the fermented soybeans. A natural controlled fermentation process is incurred to combine soybeans for different texture and nutritional qualities. Plant-based tofu is low in calories and relatively in high content of protein. Plant-based tofu and temph are cholesterol-free , rich in isoflavones, decreased risk of heart disease and promote the growth of healthy bacteria in digestive tract. Natural additional ingredients like agar-agar, tapioca, potato starch or carrageenan will adequate the density, taste and texture of the plant-based Tofu and Temph.

Major factors such as rising lactose intolerance and other allergies and regular technological intervention in bovine antibiotic vaccination will drive the demand of the Plant-based Tofu and Temph market in North America. Additionally, growing health awareness about the natural-ingredient based vegan foods will inculcate the plant-based Tofu and Temph market. Also, the preference of the vegetarian foods and increasing concern of obesity as well as diabetes will propel the North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph market. Even, the manufacturers are delivering new product launch and huge investment in acquisitions, joint venture and technological intervention in varied product ranges will bolster the North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph market.

The rising economic growth and increasing urbanization are the crucial factors responsible for the demand of the plant-based Tofu and Temph market in North America. Moreover, rising scale of promotional campaigns and new product launch by the key players in plant-based products business will further propel the growth of the North America plant-based Tofu and Temph market. However, increasing awareness about animal welfare and environmental sustainability will further boost the North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph market. However, the high cost of vegan Tofu and Temph comparatively to the dairy-based as well as much thicker and creamy consistency in dairy-based products are a key restraint for the North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include SoyBoy, Surata Soy, Tofurky, The Tofoo Co., Pulmuone Foods, Noble Bean, Lalibela Farms, House Foods America Corporations, NaSoya, Turtle Island Foods, Inc. among others. Major players are directing to new product launch as well as expansion in new non-dairy bases with an alternative protein extracts from the plants is a major factor to inculcate the Plant-based Tofu and Temph market.

The North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph Market has been segmented based on type, source, application, end-user and countries for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Based on type, the market is segmented Tofu and Tempeh. On the basis of source, the market is segmented Soy, Oat, Barley and Others. Based on application, the market is categorized Bakery, Snacks, Dips, Sauces & Dressings, Frozen desserts, Ready meals and Others. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into household/retail and HoReCa/foodservices. On the basis of countries, the market is categorized into US, Canada and Mexico.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph Market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the North America Plant-based Tofu and Temph Market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

