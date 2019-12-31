Online Grocery Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Global Online Grocery Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, SWOT analysis, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario and technological growth.

In 2018, the global Online Grocery market size was 27500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 129540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Key Market Players :

Carrefour, Kroger, Tesco, Walmart, Amazon, Target, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, FreshDirect, Honestbee, Alibaba and others

Market Segmentation by Types :

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Online Grocery Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports :

– Detailed overview of Online Grocery Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Online Grocery Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

