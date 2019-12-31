Orthopedic Extremity Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

It is forecasted that Global Orthopedic Extremity market will see a substantial growth in coming years. Increasing life expectancy and low mortality rate paves the way for growing market. Orthopedic Extremity market is anticipated to provide better mobility for all orthopedic diseases Improvised implants are always in demand for orthopedic disorders like osteonecrosis of hips, shoulders, ankles etc. Better surgical procedures with precision is expected to lead the market growth.

A forthcoming Transparency Market Research enlightens us on expected future growth, size, geographical arena, pros and cons, competitive dynamics of orthopedic extremity market globally.

Global Orthopedic Extremity: Drivers and Restraints

Rising life expectancy and advanced healthcare are the factors are expected to give a lucrative growth to orthopedic extremity globally. Increasing lifestyle related diseases, sports injuries, osteoporosis, various types of arthritis are expected to lead the market. These diseases may need surgical procedures which will in turn lead to orthopedic market enhancement. Demand for innovative and efficient implants such as metal, ceramic, poly are anticipated for growth of orthopedic market extremity. These implants provide better and active lifestyle, which will actuate the market growth. However, healthcare professionals emphasize on stem cell based treatments.

Accelerated demand for surgical procedures like shoulder replacements, revision surgeries to extend the longevity of implant, better and active lifestyle for patients and minimally invasive procedures are likely to accelerate the market growth. Lower extremities are knee, foot, ankle and hip. Hip based lower extremities are anticipated to drive the substantial market growth. Rising bone related diseases like avascular necrosis, osteoarthritis, fractures, and osteoporosis are forecasted to boost the hip replacement segment under lower extremities. Spine devices would add on to fixing of screws, plates, rods, discs etc. Orthobiological devices are related to bone grafting, bone cementing etc.

Above mentioned forces are anticipated to augment the market growth in orthopedic extremity segment. This is likely to provide a better quality of life arising out orthopedic diseases.

Global Orthopedic Extremity: Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, orthopedic extremity is spread over North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia pacific, and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the orthopedic extremity market. Improvised orthopedic devices such as screws, anatomy plates related to trauma procedures inclusive of suture anchors to repair soft tissues and sport related injury procedures. Another factor contributing the market growth could be surgeons specializing in orthopedics. Asia pacific is likely to show fast paced growth due to rising lifestyle diseases and other bone disorders like osteonecrosis and musculoskeletal diseases.

Global Orthopedic Extremity: Competitive Forces

Major players in orthopedic extremity market are Acumed, Alphatec Spine, Integra life Sciences, Semprus Biosciences, Depuy Synthes, Biomet Conmed, Skeltal Dynamics, and DIGIMED Ortho. These companies plays a pivotal role between healthcare providers, braces and support selling companies and patients. Another emerging competition in orthopedic industry includes robot assisted total hip replacement (THR) with enhanced precision and minimally invasive. Also it is important to note that these companies are at forefront for product development taking suggestions and case studies of surgeons into consideration. Market perforation and volumes are predicted to expand steadily over an anticipated period.

