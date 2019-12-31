Pancoast Syndrome Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 to 2027

Global Pancoast Syndrome Treatment Market Introduction

Pancoast tumors or superior pulmonary sulcus tumors arise from the apical pleuro-pulmonary groove, which is located superior to the first rib. In these tumors, if there is involvement of the surrounding structures such as the cervical paravertebral sympathetic nervous system, brachial plexus, and stellate ganglion, then these are responsible for causing a group of symptoms and signs which are together called Pancoast syndrome. It is characterized by arm pain and ipsilateral shoulder pain, paresis & atrophy of the thenar muscles of the hand, paresthesias, and Horners syndrome (miosis, ptosis, and anhidrosis). Pancoast syndrome is also caused by non-NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancers) tumors, generally small cell lung cancer.

Other malignancies such as thyroid carcinomas, primary adenoid cystic carcinomas, lymphomas, or metastasis from any primary carcinoma or even benign tumors at the superior pulmonary sulcus are known for causing Pancoast syndrome. Apical lung infections or abscesses can also be responsible for causing Pancoast syndrome, if there is involvement of the chest wall and the surrounding structures.

Global Pancoast Syndrome Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Various premium therapies, specifically in squamous cell and second-line treatments for other types of cancers, which either combine with or replace generic chemotherapies, are being introduced in the market. Moreover, key players are expanding their footprint in the global P syndrome treatment market. For instance, in May 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the launch of a generic version of Tarceva (erlotinib) tablets, 150 and 100 mg, in the U.S. Erlotinib tablet, an inhibitor of kinase, is indicated for the treatment of patients having metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumors have EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor)) exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations or exon 19 deletions as detected by an FDA approved test receiving first-line, maintenance, or second or even greater line treatment after the progression following at least one prior regimen of chemotherapy

Pfizer, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company ranked 47th in the ‘Forbes Global 2000 Companies’ list in 2017. It primarily operates through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. Pfizer, Inc.’s products have been issued 129 patents in the U.S. and 1,807 patents in the rest of the world. The company offers therapies in multiple therapeutic areas such as endocrinology, neurology, immunology, oncology, HIV, rare diseases, and hematology in over 125 countries.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a global health care company that develops, manufactures, and provides high-quality drugs and health care services. The company operates through three business segments: innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The innovative medicines segment operates through two units: Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology. Novartis Oncology develops therapeutic treatments in the fields of oncology and rare diseases. It conducts research and development activities through two research organizations: Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) and Global Drug Development (GDD)

Other key players operating in the global Pancoast syndrome treatment market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global Pancoast syndrome treatment market

Pancoast Syndrome Treatment Market Dynamics

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer

According to the American lung Association, lung cancer is considered to be the most common cancer in the world, which accounted for 2.1 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths in 2018. According to the National Institutes of Health, the cost of cancer care in the U.S. stood at nearly US$147.5 Bn in 2015, with lunch cancer accounting for US$ 13.4 Bn. The American Cancer Society estimated that around 228,150 new cases of lung cancer (111,710 in women and 116,440 in men) will be reported in the U.S. in 2019, with 142,670 deaths due to lung cancer (66,020 women and 76,650 men).

Genetic Factors and Exposure to Triggers and Carcinogens

According to the Moffitt Cancer Center, carcinogens can be responsible for causing unique biological responses within the body such as changes in the production process of cells in the lungs, which is responsible for causing Pancoast tumor. The slight genetic changes can be triggered by carcinogens in individual tissue cells. These genetic changes can cause the cells to mutate and divide much faster than they usually would. A small group of abnormal cells may initiate to form, after which it can then develop into a Pancoast tumor.

High Unmet Requirement for Diagnosis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, cancer accounts for about 8.8 million deaths, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. A large number of cancer cases are diagnosed quite late. Even in countries with optimal health systems and services, a number of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when it becomes harder to treat it. Challenges are higher in low- and middle-income countries, which have lesser access to effective and efficient diagnostic services, including laboratory tests, imaging, and pathology, which are vital in the detection of cancer and eventually plan treatment. Countries also have different capacities for referring cancer patients to the apt level of care.

