Paper Food Containers Market: Up to date Analysis on current happenings and major developments in the global industry

Global Paper Food Containers Market: Overview

Advances in food processing and food packaging plays a primary role in the innovation of sustainable packaging products. Packaging maintains the benefits of food processing after he process is complete and enables food to stay fresh and travel safely for longer distances from the point of origin. Paper food containers are a suitable choice for consumers when it comes to food takeaways as they are rigid and sustainable packaging solution. Paper food containers are mainly used for preservation, transport and storage of food products.

Paper food containers are sturdy enough to ensure that the food contained inside is not spoiled or damaged. Growing awareness in consumers regarding the harmful use of plastic containers for food packaging is expected to influence the global paper food containers market. Paper food containers are used to store variety of food products including fruits & vegetables, frozen food, meat, poultry and seafood, bakery & confectionery products etc.

Paper food containers are an alternative packaging solution to plastic, metal or glass food containers as they are light weight, air tight sturdy and most importantly environmentally friendly. Heavy duty paper food containers are a great alternative to Styrofoam and other plastic food containers. Paper food containers are often lined with polyethylene to make them leak proof, microwavable and freezer safe. The high demand for paper food containers in the foodservice packaging is expected to drive the global paper food containers market during the forecast period.

Global Paper Food Containers Market: Dynamics

Growing urbanization and change in the lifestyles leading to change in food habits of the consumers has resulted in the rise in demand for packaged and non-packaged, ready-to-eat food which require longer duration storage. Hectic and fast paced life of consumers in the countries such as the US, Germany, China etc. has led to the adoption of convenience and on-the-go meals, thereby increasing the demand for paper food containers. Consumers are more and more shifting towards paper food containers for maintaining the quality of food on the go.

Storing food products in room temperature can cause them to perish and when eaten can cause food poisoning, therefore to avoid such risks paper food containers are widely used. Additionally, government regulations towards emission of greenhouse gases in the food and beverage industry also influences the global paper food containers market during the forecast period. The major challenge face by the paper food containers manufacturers is to keep pace with the changing food & beverage trends and consumer preferences. Therefore, paper food containers are coming up with customized printed paper food containers with leak proof and airtight features. The growth of paper packaging industry in the regions such as North America, Asia and Europe is expected to boost the growth of paper food containers during the forecast period.

Global Paper Food Containers Market: Segmentation

Global paper food containers are segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Up to 5 Oz

5 Oz to 10 Oz

10 Oz to 15 Oz

15 Oz and above

Global paper food containers are segmented on the basis of product type into:

With Lid

Without Lid

Global paper food containers are segmented on the basis of material type into:

Kraft Paper Bleached Unbleached

Bagasse

Global paper food containers are segmented on the basis of application into:

Food Service Outlets

Hotels

Restaurants & Cafes

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Institutional Food Services

Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Schools & Offices

Hospitals

Household Use

The USA is expected to account for the largest share of the global paper food container market. The reasons contributing to the growth of the paper food containers market in this region includes growing use of packaged goods, and the increase in the demand for fresh food item storage solutions. Countries such as China and India are the fastest growing countries in the paper food containers market, followed by Germany and UK. The reasons contributing to the growth in these countries are the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and increased popularity of packaged food. Stringent regulations in the GCC countries, Turkey and Israel regarding the use of plastic is expected to influence the use of paper food containers.

Global Paper Food Containers Market: Key Manufacturers

Nippon Paper Group

Lollicup USA, Inc.

International Paper Company

Good Start Packaging

Huhtamaki Group

Biomass Packaging

Stanpac

Dart Container

