Paraffin Wax Market Research Global Outlook 2019-2020 :CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Paraffin Wax including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Paraffin Wax investments from 2019 till 2025.

“The global paraffin wax market size was valued at USD 7,513.3 Million in 2018, driven by the rising usage of candles globally, as well as rapidly growing demand for cosmetics products.”

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Paraffin Wax Market: CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras, ENI, Cepsa, MOL, Nippon Seiro, IGI, Calumet, Samir, HollyFrontier, Hansen & Rosenthal.

Analyst Commentary :

Paraffin wax is widely used in physiotherapy treatments for pain relief in sore joints and muscle. According to Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dokuz Eylul University, Turkey, paraffin wax is used in various treatment such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia. Paraffin bath therapy was effective both in tenderness and reducing pain as well as maintaining strength in hand osteoarthritis.

In skincare products, oil form of paraffin wax is used, obtained from the petroleum. It has easily spreadable consistency, thus it is widely used in production of creams and lotions. Paraffin wax is mostly popular as candle wax owing to cost effective material in the preparation for candle in compare to other waxes. Hence, paraffin wax as candle wax is contributes to the global paraffin wax market.

This report segments the global Paraffin Wax market on the basis of Types are :

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others (Food Grade, Ceresine Wax etc.)

On the basis of Application, the Global Paraffin Wax market is segmented into:

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard

Other industries

Segment Analysis:

The global paraffin wax market is segmented by the application. These segments includes candles, packaging, cosmetics, and hot melts, among others.

In fertilizers industry paraffin wax work as an anti-caking additives, to maintain their transportation and dosing. In food industry paraffin wax is used in production of gum base for the preparation of chewing gum. To protect the tires from cracking and chipping, paraffin wax is used. Furthermore, it helps tire to insulate from ozone. Hence, in rubber industry, paraffin wax also contributes to the global paraffin wax market.

Paraffin wax insulates the electric nodes and appliances wirings. In cosmetic industry paraffin wax is an important ingredient in the preparation of creams, lipstick, and lotions. Furthermore, it is used in preparation of solid perfumes, beauty masks, among others. Hence, paraffin wax has high demand in cosmetic industry, and it will show similar trend over the forecast period in global paraffin wax market. However, paraffin wax can be replaced by bees wax in creams and lip balm preparation. It is the biggest hurdle faced by the global paraffin wax market.

In food packaging industry, paraffin wax act as adhesive in various laminated films and foils. It is also used as direct coating of food, such as cheese and fruit coatings. It protect the cheese surface and helps to protect the flavor of cheese. Fruits such as apples, beet, tomatoes, orange, lemon and fodder being waxed by paraffin, peel of these fruits are not to be consumed. It protect the fruits while transporting for a long distance.

Regional Analysis :

The market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is the fastest growing region for global paraffin wax market followed by Europe, owing to developed economy. Raising demand for paraffin wax is high due to increased purchasing power of consumers. Cosmetic industry is giving significant growth to the global paraffin wax market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for global paraffin wax market owing to more consumption of paraffin by India and China. China produced more paraffin wax as compare to other countries in Asia Pacific region. Emerging economies and rising population, are increasing the demand for cosmetic products, which is boosting the global paraffin wax market.

China is the key producer of paraffin wax. PetroChina Company Limited (“PetroChina”) is China’s largest oil and gas producer and distributor, playing a dominant role in the oil and gas industry in China. In July, 2019 PetroChina and Sinopec entered into Joint Research.

Paraffin wax is widely used in the preparation of candle, worldwide. Candle manufacture covered nearly 40 % market share in global paraffin wax market.

