Patch Management Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Changing Supply and Demand Scenarios

Global Patch Management Market: Overview

Patch management is a service mostly delivered by software companies. In an effort to fix bugs, software companies offer these services. Different versions of the software are offered to evaluate the existing one and identify a security hole. These security holes are detected only after the initial release of a software program and patches assist in correcting these bugs. On certain occasions, patches are installed to improve certain functionalities of the program.

The global patch management market is projected to experience promising growth in the years to come due to increasing cyber attacks and demand from healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) domains.

Global Patch Management Market: Notable Developments

There has been a few key developments related to the global patch management market and one of them is:

In April 2019, SolarWinds improved its product portfolio of SolarWinds MSP by integrating patch management for Mac capabilities. Integrated with automated maintenance tasks and built-in checks together with the capability of making use of custom scripts and templates, it offers seamless experience in the management, protection, and monitoring of Mac devices across varied customer environment.

IBM Corporation, Cisco WebEx, SysAid Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and Kaseya Limited are a few of theleading market vendors of the global patch managementmarket.

Global Patch Management Market: Key Trends

The global patch management market is likely to exhibit the following trends and opportunities during the forecast timeframe.

Rise in the Number of Cyberattacks to Spell Growth for the Market

The global patch management market owes much of its growth to the cybercriminals who exploit vulnerabilities of unpatched system. As the numbers of interconnected and interdependent virtual devices and infrastructures rise, the need for proper patch management solutions has become more vital than before.

According to the findings of a study by Ponemon Institute, nearly 68 percent of respondents firmly believe that poor execution of patch management solution contributes to data breaches. The respondents opine that organizations should think of implementing automated solutions in place of manual processes. Fifty three percent of the participants believe that incorrect execution of patching leads to bigger risk of instability than breach of data.

