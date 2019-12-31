PET Portion Containers Market Survey for the understanding of your competitors business structure and strategies

Global PET Portion Containers Market: Overview

Demand for Containers and lids globally is expected to witness a positive growth, driven by the outstanding gains for the food packaging Containers and foodservices. The gains in the global Containers market is supported by the food trends that favor small portions and convenience. PET portion Containers are lightweight and are available in various sizes. As the portion Containers are made of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), there are fewer chances of food contamination. The transparent nature of PET portion Containers showcases food and maintains freshness of food with improved oxygen barrier. Moreover PET portion Containers offer sustainability packaging solution as they are recyclable. PET portion containers are attractive, sturdy and durable. The printable surface of PET portion containers offer strong branding opportunities.

PET portion containers are suitable for many diverse dining and carry out application in the food service market. Some PET portion containers are microwave safe and the rolled rims provide secure lid fitting to prevent leakage or spillage. Visual fill line printed or engraved on PET portion containers reduces over filling. PET portion containers are available in many shapes and sizes and the audible lidding closure ensures secure lid seal. PET portion containers are ideal for storing cold condiments.

Global PET Portion Containers Market: Dynamics

The fastest gains in the global PET portion containers market is from the food and pharmaceutical applications. Demand in food applications is expected to be driven by the improvements in the processing, barrier properties PET portion containers and the requirement for small portion of products to be carried out. High barrier properties of PET portion containers may further create opportunities for hot fill and aseptic applications. PET portion containers include tubs, cups, and small bowls. The demand for PET portion containers is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the convenience, consume preference portability and portion control benefits of single serving container.

The use of PET portion containers for storing food items ensures the durability of the packaging along with retention of chemical properties and nutrients present in the packaged food. Improved living and urbanization in the developing countries are expected to boost the foodservice market thereby increasing the demand for PET portion containers. On-the-go meal trend in the developed countries such as the US, Germany, China etc. drives the growth for the PET portion containers. PET portion containers are a suitable choice for the consumers having a fast paced lifestyle that are more into following the on-the-go meal trends. However, despite the positive outlook of the PET portion containers, the introduction of PP (Polypropylene) portion containers may hamper the growth of market.

Global PET Portion Containers Market: Segmentation

Global PET portion containers market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Up to 1 Oz

1 Oz to 3 Oz

3 Oz to 5 Oz

More than 5Oz

Global PET portion containers market is segmented on the basis of shape into:

Round

Oval

Rectangle

Others

Global PET portion containers market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Global PET Portion Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The PET portion containers market in the US is quite mature as compare to the market in Germany and UK. The demand from millennials leading a fast paced life is expected to drive the US PET portion containers market. Reusing plastic containers in the US has become most affordable and effective ways in reducing the environmental impact of plastic. Manufacturers in the developing countries such as India, China and ASEAN are focusing on making durable PET portion containers so that they can be refilled numerous times. The countries like Israel, GCC countries and Africa are expected to witness a positive growth in the PET portion containers market due to the rapid urbanization in the MEA region.

Global PET Portion Containers Market: Key Manufacturers

Dart Container Corporation

Fabri-Kal

South Coast Hospitality

Cape Cod Paper & Co.

Imperial Dade

Sabert Corporation

