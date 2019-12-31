Phone Line Tapping Market – Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term

Phone Line Tapping Introduction

Phone tapping is the monitoring of Internet-based and telephone conversations by a third party, often by hidden means. Mobile phones, soft phones, as well as landline phones can be tapped. Multiple phones at a time can be tapped with the advanced tools available in the market.

Tapping tools for landline phones have limited scope for growth due to the security concerns associated with the phone lines. Phone line tapping is technically an intrusion which can be carried out by an authorized or an unauthorized user. Various government regulations of different countries regarding data privacy and cyber security restricts phone line tapping.

Key Drivers of the Phone Line Tapping Market

The rate of crime is increasing globally at a drastic rate. Most criminals use either mobile phones or landline phones for communication purpose. The police, detective agencies, and government organizations use various tools to listen to the communication of suspects and criminals.

Phone tapping is carried out to curb the crime before it happens. The phone tapping tool has many securities related applications.

Threat of illegal cyber-attacks hindering the growth of the market

Advancements in technology have resulted in high threat of security breach and cyber-attacks in phone line tapping tools. This may lead to loss of revenue and breach of personal information of customers such as names, payment details, and phone numbers.

Developers are adopting measures to tackle the issue of cyber-attacks. However, risks related to data breach by hackers are still very high.

This is likely to discourage the usage of phone line tapping tools

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets