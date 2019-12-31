Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Global demand 2019-2025 :Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, NCR, Posiflex, ParTech, Moneris, Senor Tech, Newland Payment, Fujian LIANDI

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global point of sale terminals market was valued at USD 9,992.8 million in 2018. Increasing business intelligence, internet of things, and innovative way of payment methods are the key drivers, which eventually contribute to the growth of point of sale terminal market.

Top Companies in the Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals Market: Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, NCR, Posiflex, ParTech, Moneris, Senor Tech, Newland Payment, Fujian LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT Electronics, First Data, NEXGO.

Analyst Commentary :

POS system comprises of both hardware and software together to work as whole system, POS system running with software including receipt printer, barcode scanner & magnetic card reader.

Point of sale (POS) terminal is highly boosting the market in North America region. The developed economy of North America is participating in the high growth of point of sale terminal market and Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the point of sale terminal market.

New technological advancement and internet of things contributes towards the growth of the point of sale terminal market. Point of sale equipment allows owner to track the sales and helps in collection of payment by using POS system, Customer can track his revenue and profit. In recent times, the volume of cashless transactions have increased, giving rise to alternative options such as mobile e-wallets.

Such options offer cashback, coupons and discounts to pull younger customers. Furthermore, today at most of the retail stores, various barcode scanners are available to enable direct transaction via e-wallets. Therefore, consequently the demand for POS terminals is expected to witness a minor downfall in the forthcoming years.

global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market on the basis of Types are :

Fixed POS Terminals

Wireless POS Terminals

Mobile POS Terminals

On the basis of Application, the Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market:

Financial Institutions

Third-party Payment Institutions

Segment Analysis :

The global point of sale market contains both software and hardware segment. The hardware segment of the POS component has maximum revenue share within the global point of sale market was estimated more than USD 6708.5 million in 2018. The use of hardware POS depend upon the places where it is being used. At the large retail or food stores, they prefer usually wireless and touch screen POS, for better preference of customer as well as merchant. However, small retailers uses mobile POS (M-POS) because they are easy to use and also give rise to the overall point of sale market

Mobile POS terminals (M-POS) is a profitable method of POS transaction mainly used by small and medium sized industries and also participates as a highest contributor to the overall point of sale terminal. It is moveable POS which can be easily connected to the smart phones or a tablet that can function as a register. Customer can do payment by easily swiping up the card or by directly through scanning via merchant’s phone using NFC or Bluetooth. The factors which boost the market are increase in smartphone users and new upcoming business methods such as mobile e-wallets and low cost technologies, which is also contributing to the overall point of sale terminal market.

Counter-top POS terminal is an inexpensive solution, which provides security, great performance, reliability and ease of use. Hence, they are the major contributor to the global point of sale market. The option for connectivity of these terminals comprises of IP (internet protocol) which require broadband connection connected through LAN (local area network) or WAN (wide area network), PSTN (public switched telephone network).which requires a telephone line and GPRS (general packet radio service) which require wireless network (SIM card). The counter-top POS terminal market has been anticipated to grow more than double by its presentable value till 2025.

Influence of the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market.

-Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals market.

Regional Analysis :

According to 2018 data, North America was dominating market and it will maintain its market growth for POS terminal sale market by 2025.

In North America market is highly dominating because of its developed economy. North America is the biggest hub for global investors in point of sale terminal market. Continuously developing technology is boosting the North America’s market. U.S and Canadian customer are demanding for the latest technologies. In 2017, the unbanked share of Americans felled by 5%, so in this case debit card was strongest preference with 34% of transaction done at the point of sale. Almost three-fourth volume is covered by point of sale in overall e-commerce volume. Credit card will be highly preferable tool in case of point of sale terminal market.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for the point of sale terminal market as it is developing region. China and India are developing economy of Asia-Pacific region. It is a largest market due to increasing population of youngsters and disposable income. New technology and cashless transaction is highly accepted by the youth nowadays. Hence, it is expected to grow at 15.74% CAGR. In China adoption of e-wallets by consumer is also on its high peak because of its highly developing economy and highest population. Hence, this would be key driver for China point of sale terminal market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

