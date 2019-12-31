Portable Air Conditioner Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2016-2024

The report provides the analysis and forecast of the global portable air conditioner market. It provides analysis on the basis of the historical data and forecast from 2019 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments, along with an analysis of the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints, and recent trends of the portable air conditioner market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of portable air conditioners, and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across various regions, which are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the portable air conditioner market.

The report studies the global portable air conditioner market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study the key market trends pertaining to the global portable air conditioner market, which gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the portable air conditioner spending of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. The market size and forecast for each segment in the portable air conditioner market has been provided in the context of the regional markets. All the segmentation of the portable air conditioner market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of portable air conditioner across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary that is intended to provide a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is followed by an overview of the portable air conditioner market, the definition of the portable air conditioner market definition, and an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends in the market. The sections that follows includes an analysis of the global portable air conditioner market by price range, capacity, application, sales channel, as well as a country-level analysis.

On the basis of capacity range, the global portable air conditioner market is segmented into four categories. The capacity segment includes 5,000 BTU portable air conditioning to above 20,000. The global portable air conditioner market is also segmented by end use, which includes the residential and commercial segment. The global portable air conditioner market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel. The distribution channel segment includes wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, multi-branded stores, independent small stores, and online retailers.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2019–2027. All the segmentation of the portable air conditioner market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the portable air conditioner market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2019–2027.

The portable air conditioner market numbers have been assessed based on sales and the weighted average pricing by material and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The size and forecast of the portable air conditioner market for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The portable air conditioner market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The prices considered for the calculation of revenue are the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional portable air conditioner manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of portable air conditioners across various regions. The portable air conditioner market numbers for all the regions by product type, material, price, and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. The company-level portable air conditioner market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The portable air conditioner market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis of the portable air conditioner market, and the impact of macro-economic factors on the portable air conditioner market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the portable air conditioner market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments of the global portable air conditioner market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the portable air conditioner market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of portable air conditioners.



Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the portable air conditioner market is mentioned in the report. To understand the key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption of portable air conditioners in the global market, FMI has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ This index is expected to help providers identify the real market opportunities.

A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of this study. Some of the secondary sources are IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies, and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the portable air conditioner market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total portable air conditioner market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the portable air conditioner market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the portable air conditioner market. The detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments.

Some of the key players of the global portable air conditioner market include Olimpia Splendid ; Electrolux AB; LG Electronics Inc.; Midea Group; Haier Group Corporation; De’Longhi S.p.A; Honeywell International Inc.; Carrier Corporation; The Whirlpool Corporation; NewAir; Whynter; Gree Electric Appliances Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Frigidaire; and Friedrich.

