Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Demand and Global Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market size in 2018 was valued at USD 7.50 billion. Post-consumer recycled plastic (P-CRP) packaging market growth is driven by certain recycled plastic characteristics such as strength and crack resistance.

Plastic’s environment co-operative property is another prominent factor supporting the development of the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging industry. However, the supply shortage has limited the growth opportunities for the market for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. For market players working on the worldwide post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market, FDA regulations relevant to packaging of FMCG products across geographic areas are a matter of concern.

Top Companies in the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market: Placon, Heritage Pioneer, Graham Packaging Company, Lacerta Group, Inc, M&H Plastics USA, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc, Genpak, Envision, Phoenix, America’s Plastics Makers, Hoehn Plastics, Inc, Redwood Plastics Corp.

global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market on the basis of Types are :

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

HDPE(High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market:

Bottles

Cups

Containers

Bags

Clamshells

Other

Regional Investment Opportunity

Over the past few years, global plastic production has increased rapidly. Rising adoption in packaging, building & construction, textiles, consumer & institutional products, transportation, electrical & electronics, and industrial machinery is expected to further increase the demand for plastics over the coming years. Over the past decade, increased plastic production has led to many environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions and plastic pollution. Recycling appears to be the best possible solution for plastic waste.

Before 2000, plastic waste disposal by recycling and incineration was negligible, so nearly 100% waste was terminated. Plastic recycling rates have increased by more than 0.7% year on year from 2000. In 2018, an estimated 20% of the global plastic waste was recycled and the trend is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to decrease pollution from recycling process, China barred plastic waste imports from other countries in 2017. In 2018, shipments from Japan to China dropped from a peak of more than 86 thousand tons in August 2017 to just 2 thousand tons per month. It is hard to find alternative destinations as other Asia Pacific countries have tightened plastic waste regulations. In order to tackle the situation, industry leaders are strengthening their skills. For instance, during fiscal year 2020, Daiei Kankyo Holdings, a Kobe-based recycling firm, is looking to open a USD 13.8 million plant in Osaka Prefecture.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

