Powder Coatings Market Global Outlook 2019-2025 :AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, CIN, Axalta Coatings Systems, FreiLacke, Jotun Powder Coatings

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Powder Coatings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future road-map, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Powder Coatings investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global powder coating market size surpassed the value of USD 10.0 Billion in 2018 and expected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2019 to 2025. With the innovation pertaining to technological advancement and rising income levels across the globe, the demand for household appliances has been increasing. Such a positive development is expected to further boost the requirement for powder coatings in the appliance industry.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Powder Coatings Market: AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, CIN, Axalta Coatings Systems, FreiLacke, Jotun Powder Coatings, Protech-Oxyplast, Plastcoat, PPG Industries, Teknos, Inver, CWS, Industrias Qu-micas Iris, TITAN Powder Coatings, Valresa, ACG Industrie, Sniezka, ST Powder Coatings, IGP, RIH, Ecopolifix, Pulverit, Arsonsisi, Ripol, Europolveri, ADAPTA COLOR.

Competitive landscape of the global powder coatings market depicts significant fragmentation. The market comprises large multinational players offering innovative products that matches the demand of their customers. These manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the research and development of powder coatings by abiding to the stringent regulations. Due to the growing competition, companies are also seeking alternatives to enhance business profits and reduce additional costs.

Powder coatings provide good resistance from corrosion and scratching. It is often used in modular furniture such as metal furniture thumbtacks, computer cabinets, and mechanical pens and pencils. The shop owners often use powder coatings for their display racks, shelves, vending machines, and store fixtures.

Among all the end-user industries, the industrial demand for powder coatings is regarded to be the highest due to extensive use of powder coatings in the industrial application. Powder coating has the properties of being performance efficient and aesthetically favorable. The consumer appliances are made up of industrial powder coated parts are being the biggest portion of the powder coating market. Due to the extensive industrial use of powder coatings, the segment is also anticipated to witness the maximum growth in the coming years.

Market players have recently launched new products to meet consumer expectations. For instance, in September 2019, AkzoNobel N.V. introduced Interpon D X-Pro, a scratch-resistant powder coating for matt and satin finishes for the architectural market. This powder coating is less susceptible to abrasions during handling and transportation. Furthermore, in June 2019, Sherwin-Williams launched Powdura 4000 Anodite powder coating. This coating product delivers a smooth, ultra-matte, and powder-coated finish designed to look like anodized metal surfaces.

This report segments the global Powder Coatings market on the basis of Types are :

Thermoset Powder Coating

Thermoplastic Powder Coating

On the basis of Application, the Global Powder Coatings market is segmented into:

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Powder Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

