/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The head of Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Tim Hortons unit is will leave the company in March, the Toronto-based fast-food operator said over the weekend.

The company said late Friday in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that Alex Macedo will leave the company on March 13 and will be eligible for severance. Macedo has agreed to a two-year non-competition, non-solicitation of employees, and non-interference with Restaurant Brands’ business partners.

“Alex was invaluable in establishing a strong growth trajectory for Burger King in the United States and led Tim Hortons through a period of transition earlier this year,” Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Jose Cil said in a statement.

Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands’s largest unit in terms of revenue, has been lagging behind sister companies Burger King and Popeyes. In the third quarter, Tim Horton’s system-wide sales growth edged lower and its comparable sales slid 1.4%.

The company had teamed with Beyond Meat (BYND) over the summer to launch plant-based sausages on its breakfast

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at President of Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons Unit to Leave in March