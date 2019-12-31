Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market to reach ~US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027

Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Introduction

According to a new market report pertaining to the global refurbished computers and laptops market published by Transparency Market Research the global refurbished computers and laptops market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027. The refurbished computers and laptops market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in e-waste dumping and growing demand for affordable laptops and PCs. The refurbished computers and laptops market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to hold a leading share of the global refurbished computers and laptops market, followed by Asia Pacific. In terms of type, the laptop segment of the refurbished computers and laptops market was valued at ~US$ 922 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach ~US$ 3.1 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Increase in e-waste dumping and growing demand for affordable laptops and PCs According to the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), every year, approximately 44.7 metric tons of e-waste is generated. Among the total e-waste, only 20% can be reused or recycled based on their condition. Increase in e-waste generated by the IT sector offers significant opportunities for refurbishing. IT companies are expected to submit their e-waste to OEMs for recycling or for refurbishment for internal office use.

Increase in the number of BPOs and call centers have a positive impact on the PC business. ITES and IT companies require a large number of computers and laptops. Several new BPO and call center startups are unable to afford new computer systems; these companies prefer refurbished devices as a cost-effective solution. Expansion of the IT and contact center industry in Asia Pacific and Europe offers significant opportunities for PC makers and refurbishers. Refurbished systems are available at a low cost. Moreover, OEMs offer extended warranty on devices and components.

Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Segmentation

The global refurbished computers and laptops market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, end user, and region. Based on type, the refurbished computers and laptops market has been bifurcated into computers and laptops, where the computers segment has been sub-segmented into PCs and workstations. The laptops segment has been sub-divided into notebooks and Ultrabooks. Based on distribution channel, the refurbished computers and laptops market has been segmented into OEMs, distributors, and online. In terms of end user, the refurbished computers and laptops market can be segmented into enterprise (small and medium enterprise and large enterprise), educational institute, government, and personal.

Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global refurbished computers and laptops market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to dominate the refurbished computers and laptops market during the forecast period. The refurbished computers and laptops market in Asia Pacific, North America, and South America is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global refurbished computers and laptops market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of regional analysis of the refurbished computers and laptops market.

Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Key Players

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global refurbished computers and laptops market. Key players profiled in the report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Reboot Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., HP INC., Acer Inc., and Lenovo.

