Report Details on Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2018-2027 by Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast

The global Cancer Immunotherapy market reached USD 42,584.18 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 7.5% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 86,678.7 Million by the end of 2027. The global demand for Cancer Immunotherapy is increasing due to massive growth of healthcare industry across the globe. Further, increasing awareness about early diagnosis and advanced personalized medicine as a part of targeted therapy is key growth driver for global Cancer Immunotherapy market over the forecast period.

Leading Companies:

Pfizer, Merck, Amgen and Roche are some of the prominent players of Cancer Immunotherapy market.

North America is slated to account for a share of 37.0% by 2027 in the Cancer Immunotherapy market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing prevalence of various types of cancer. Increasing technological innovations in Cancer Immunotherapy is also expected to impel the growth of Cancer Immunotherapy market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.

Additionally, U.S. Cancer Immunotherapy market reached USD 13,392.7 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 27,986.4 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. U.S. Cancer Immunotherapy market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.6% in 2027 as compared to previous year.

Europe market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 25,830.2 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 12,349.4 Million in 2017.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of technology into Cellular Immunotherapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines & Cytokine Therapy. Among these segments, Monoclonal Antibodies segment (65.5% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of Cancer Immunotherapy across the globe. Further, global Monoclonal Antibodies segment is anticipated to reach USD 56,290.7 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 27,911.8 Million in 2017. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. In addition, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors segment of Cancer Immunotherapy is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.9% in 2027 as compared to previous year.

In addition this, global Cancer Immunotherapy market is also segmented by end-user. In end-user segment, the hospitals segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the forecast period. This segment contributed around 65.3% market share of total Cancer Immunotherapy market in 2017. Further, this segment is projected to capture 64.2% market share by 2027. Further, hospitals segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.1% in 2027 as compared to previous year.

